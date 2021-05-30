NEWS
Buhari accuses Obasanjo of trying to destabilise govt, oust him
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) of plotting the ouster of President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement on Sunday, the organisation said the sinister plot was being hatched by “a former civilian president” and “a gang of “conspirators”.
It said the conspirators under the guise of ’eminent persons’ planned to instigate an uprising to force the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Although the organisation avoided making a pointed reference to Obasanjo, it was unmistakable it had Obasanjo in mind.
Obasanjo, one of the two civilian presidents alive, is the only one capable of assembling ’eminent persons’ to proclaim on the Buhari presidency.
In 2018, Obasanjo, a Buhari critic had tried to cobble a political front to defeat Buhari’s re-election. But the plan failed.
BMO warned the former president and his co-travellers to quickly perish the thought and save the country from avoidable constitutional crisis and civil unrest.
In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the pro-Buhari group lampooned the conspirators for their recourse to unconstitutional means to force the resignation of President Buhari, describing the move as reckless and anti-Nigeria.
“Our highly reliable security sources have informed us of the determination of the former President to go ahead with a plan to cause disaffection in the country through a planned conference of so-called eminent Nigerians.
“While the Conference ostensibly aims to review the state of the nation, we can authoritatively confirm that it is actually a premeditated plan to create confusion in the polity by calling President Buhari to resign after a supposed vote of no confidence.
“Our Security sources said the worries over this latest move by the former leader is not so much about the illegality of the planned declaration but the anarchical mindset behind it, especially given the growing resurgence of military putsch in the West African sub-region. Any appearance of national confusion, even if scripted without any basis, could fuel unreasoned confusion.
“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to be wary of manoeuvres by people who are desperate to erode the foundation of our hard-fought democracy to further the agenda of a desperate, bumptious and self-serving group of elites besotted with power to the point that they are ready to throw the country into a contrived pandemonium to remain relevant”.
Benue wanted cultist and serial killer ‘Papa Shokey’ in Nasarawa
The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested Benue wanted cultist and serial killer, Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey.
Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 30, said the suspect is the leader of Black Axe confraternity in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state.
Nansel said the command received credible information which indicated that Papa shokey, has relocated to Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, where he was seen recruiting and initiating youths into his criminal cult group in preparation for a reprisal attack on a rival cult group in Benue state.
“In reaction to this unsavoury development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc (+) ordered a full scale manhunt to catch him and arrest the tide of this unwholesome scenario,” he stated.
“It is heartwarming to note however that, this manhunt paid off on 28/5/2021 at about 0945hrs when Police operatives attached to New Karu Division bursted the notorious cultist and serial killer (Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey) in his hideout at unity garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IGP Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism.
“The suspect has confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue state respectively before he was arrested.
The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for extensive Investigation.
Gunmen assassinate Igbo businessman in Ibadan
An Igbo businessman, Linus Owuamanam has been killed by unknown gunmen along Premier Hotel-Sango Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.
He was killed around 8pm on Saturday night.
His younger brother Jude Owuamanam, who confirmed the incident, said, “Yes, it is true. They have killed my brother. He was shot dead.”
It was gathered that Linus was in his newly acquired Toyota bus with his secretary when the assailants stopped his vehicle and shot him.
It was further learnt that when the gunmen discovered that he was still alive, they used a knife to stab him in the chest to make sure his heart stopped beating.
The whereabouts of the lady in his vehicle were still unknown as of the time of filing this report, as his driver and other workers stormed the spot of the incident but couldn’t find the lady.
The driver of the late businessman met him in a pool of blood and took him to a nearby hospital but the hospital refused to commence treatment unless they saw a police report.
Our source said the businessman was first taken to Hope Specialist Hospital, Mokola, where he was rejected before he was taken to Adeoyo State Hospital, Yemetu where he was confirmed dead.
Our correspondent learnt that the remains of the victim havv been deposited at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.
A source said, “I wasn’t there but I heard that when they shot him, he didn’t die immediately. So they used a knife to stab him in the heart because we saw the area where he was butchered.
“When his driver and others got to the scene, he was still alive at that time and he told them to take him to a nearby hospital but they rejected him there, demanding a police report. His driver had to take him to a police station to get a police report. When they eventually got the police report, they took him to Adeoyo State Hospital where they confirmed him dead. We are running around to get his remains from the mogue.”
IPOB denies killing Jonathan’s former aide, Gulak
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has deny any involvement in the killing of Ahmed Gulak, the former Special Assistant on Politics to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
According to IPOB, Gulak was not a threat to the Biafra agitation and moreover, the group is not a terrorist network, so had no reason to assassinate the ex-Presidential aide.
The separatist group said this on Sunday in a statement by its spokesman, Emman Powerful in reaction to allegations by the nation’s security agencies that IPOB killed Gulak.
Gulak was murdered on Sunday morning in Owerri, the Imo State capital while trying to catch a flight at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, Gulak did not inform the security agents of his movement despite knowing the worsening security issues in the country.
Reacting on Sunday, the Nnamdi Kanu-led Biafra secessionist group said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the untenable allegation by the security agencies that IPOB was responsible for the assassination of former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri Imo State.
“We therefore state without equivocations that IPOB knows nothing about the said assassination. In the first place, what threat did the late Gulak constitute to our cause to warrant his elimination? We had nothing in common with him and could not have in any way killed him.
“Pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for this barbaric act is only meant to divert attention away from the real masterminds. This is the same way terrorists in security uniform commit various atrocities in South-East and turn around to blame IPOB for their crimes just to tarnish our global reputation.
This is purely a smokescreen to justify their long awaited plan to declare another special military operation in the Eastern region to kill more innocent Biafrans.”
IPOB faulted the security agencies for trying to frame its members without probing the death of the late Presidential aide.
“Instead of the security agencies to properly investigate the incident and possible factors they were switch to accuse IPOB of a crime we know nothing about. Did IPOB have the itinerary of the late Gulak to have waylaid him at the airport?
“Before linking IPOB with the crime the jaundiced zoo security agencies should have first investigated Gulak’s host, Hope Uzodima, as well as his political opponents to establish their possible involvement.
“This is akin to the allegation by the Lagos Commissioner of Police who raised false alarm recently that IPOB and ESN were planning to attack Lagos State.
“This was to conceal the plans by the terrorists patronising Nigerian Government to use their imported terrorists to bomb soft targets in the City of Lagos and blame it on IPOB. But thank God some discerning minds understood their antics and did not fall for their cheap propaganda.
“We are not surprised that they quickly pointed accusing fingers at us just as they have always looked for every opportunity to incriminate us to frustrate our struggle for Biafra restoration. But this too will not fly because the world is aware that IPOB is a peaceful movement. IPOB is not a terrorist organization and does not spill blood.
“Had the late Chief of Army Staff Attahiru’s plane crashed in the East, definitely, the so-called Intelligence Agency would say it was IPOB that shot down the plane and everyone in Fulani controlled Sharia core North would believe it. For us, linking IPOB with the assassination of Gulak is simply to pitch the East against the core Islamic North as a cover and justification for another round of pogrom against Easterns living in the North.”
While saying the group in its mournful mood of its heroes, sympathise with Gulak’s family, it also reiterated that it is after having sovereign nation of Biafra, so killing of politicians is not in its plan.
“We are only after the restoration of Biafra. Assassination of politicians is not part of our agenda otherwise we would have killed the Efulefu politicians in the Eastern region sabotaging our struggle.
“We are in mournful mood ahead of the May 31st Biafra Remembrance Day in honour of our fallen heroes. The terrorists in security uniform looking for any slightest opportunity to blackmail us should not cash in on the sit-at-home order given by our Leader for our fallen heroes.
“The order is for Monday and not Sunday. People were freely moving about on the streets of Biafra without any molestations by IPOB and there was no way we could have singled out Gulak for attack because we a non-violent movement.
“Once again we urge the illiterate and clearly unintelligent agencies masquerades as intelligence agencies we have in Nigeria to please leave IPOB out of their messy incompetence. We challenge Aso Rock to Institute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and expose those behind this gruesome murder of an innocent man.
“Our hearts go out to the family of Gulak. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement added.
