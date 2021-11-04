Buhari abandons UN Climate Change conference in Scotland, jets to London to see doctors

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Glasgow, Scotland for London, England to see his doctors.

Buhari had on Sunday travelled to Glasgow to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

According to UN, the event which started on October 31st is expected to end on November 12, 2021.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will Sunday, October 31 depart Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“The President is scheduled to deliver his national statement at the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government at the conference on Tuesday, November 2,” a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu had read.

Shehu had added that “In Glasgow, President Buhari will participate in some side-line events hosted by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“President Buhari will thereafter travel to Paris, France on an official visit to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and also attend the Paris Peace forum 2021, the fourth edition to be hosted by the French President.



“It will have Heads of State and Government and CEOs of major multinationals, as well as several civil society actors, gathering to advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19.”

Though Shehu’s statement said the President would travel to Paris after the summit, investigation shows that President Buhari after his speech on Tuesday at the COP26 Leaders’ Summit left Glasgow for London for medical checkup.

The presidential aircraft which conveyed Buhari, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550) with registration number 5N-FGW and serial number 5310 (Mode-S 0640F2) left the Glasgow International Airport at 10:14pm (9:14 UK time) and arrived at Stansted Airport, London at 11:11 pm (10:11pm UK time).

Meanwhile, the 5N-FGW (Gulfstream Aerospace) has been registered as Nigerian Air Force 1, to replace the Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT that is still in Germany for repairs.

His use of the Gulfstream Aerospace and Falcon 7X Jets recently followed the ongoing repairs to Nigerian Air Force 1, a Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT in Germany.

Buhari took the Falcon 7X jet (5N-FGV) to Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia recently but flew the 5N-FGW Gulfstream Aerospace to Glasgow, Scotland, but it is currently sitting in London, awaiting when Buhari will be done with his doctors.

Therefore, since September 19, when Buhari departed Abuja for the UN General Assembly in the US and now, Buhari has used three private jets.

The presidential jet (Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-700) 5N-FGT) developed a fault following Buhari recent trip to the UN General Assembly in the US.

Sources said the aircraft was subsequently moved to Euro Airport in Germany on September 29 and arrived at 4.15pm after leaving the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 9.48am, with the Nigerian government paying €5,000 (Euros) (N2,385,000 at official rate of N477 to €1) per night as parking fee.



To avoid any backlash, the registration of the 5N-FGT aircraft was done using AMACGND.

“The Presidential Boeing Business Jet registration number 5N-FGT developed a fault during his trip from New York. He travelled to Saudi Arabia with a smaller jet. A Falcon 7X jet with registration number 5N-FGV. No picture of his departure to Saudi Arabia was released to avoid the public knowing about the jet he travelled with,” a presidential source had said.

“The one that developed fault has been moved to EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, Germany for repairs since September. It is registered and operated under another name AMACGND. They intentionally hid it and parked it under another name because it cost €5,000 (Euros) for parking per night.”

The medium had recently reported that Buhari would leave the country for Saudi Arabia and later proceed to Europe where he is expected to begin a fresh round of medical checkups and attend some conferences before the end of 2021.



“Baba (Buhari) is going to Saudi Arabia, France and Glasgow from Tuesday. The date is set and part of it is for his medicals. The trip will not exceed two weeks but the first stop is Saudi Arabia. He will go for the Umrah before heading for Paris and Glasgow,” one of the sources had revealed.

“Buhari to visit Glasgow, Scotland, Paris, France and Dubai, UAE before the end of 2021 amidst strong rumour of third term agenda,” another source had said on Wednesday, October 6.