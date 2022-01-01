NEWS
Budget 2022: President Buhari rejects NASS insertion of 6,576 projects, signs budget reluctantly
After expressing deep concern about changes effected on the 2022 budget by the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reluctantly signed the N17.127 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill into law.
The presidency had submitted a N16.391 trillion proposal to the national assembly but the lawmakers increased the budget size to N17.127 trillion.
The President, who also assented to the 2021 Finance Bill at a brief ceremony at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, further hinted of the readiness of his administration to submit an amendment to the 2022 Appropriation law to the legislative arm early in 2022 to take care of the alterations by the National Assembly.
Buhari, while signing the two documents in the presence of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), expressed strong reservations about the ‘‘worrisome changes’’ to the budget.
Buhari said the lawmakers reduced the amount allocated to some projects, but added 6,576 projects of their own to the 2022 budget.
He announced that he would revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment as soon as the Assembly resumed, to ensure that critical ongoing projects cardinal to the administration did not suffer a setback due to reduced funding.
The President said: ‘‘I signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law to enable its implementation to commence on 1st January 2022. ‘‘It is in this regard that I must express my reservations about many of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the 2022 Executive Budget proposal.
“Some of the worrisome changes are as follows: Increase in projected FGN Independent Revenue by N400 billion, the justification for which is yet to be provided to the Executive.
‘‘Reduction in the provision for Sinking Fund to Retire Maturing Bonds by N22 billion without any explanation.
‘‘Reduction in the provisions for the Non-Regular Allowances of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Navy by N15 billion and N5 billion respectively.
‘‘This is particularly worrisome because personnel cost provisions are based on agencies’ nominal roll and approved salaries/allowances;
‘‘Furthermore, an increase of N21.72 billion in the Overhead budgets of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while the sum of N1.96 billion was cut from the provision for some MDAs without apparent justification.
‘‘Increase in the provision for Capital spending (excluding Capital share in Statutory Transfer) by a net amount of N575.63 billion, from N4.89 trillion to N5.47 trillion.’’
President Buhari also expressed concern about the reductions in provisions for some critical projects, including N12.6 billion in the Ministry of Transport’s budget for the ongoing Rail Modernisation projects; N25.8 billion from Power Sector Reform Programme under the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; N14.5 billion from several projects of the Ministry of Agriculture, and introducing over 1,500 new projects into the budgets of this Ministry and its agencies.
The President expressed his reservations about the ‘‘Inclusion of new provisions totaling N36.59 billion for National Assembly’s projects in the Service Wide Vote which negates the principles of separation of powers and financial autonomy of the Legislative arm of government.
He said: ‘‘The changes to the original Executive proposal are in the form of new insertions, outright removals, reductions and/or increases in the amounts allocated to projects.
‘‘Provisions made for as many as 10,733 projects were reduced while 6,576 new projects were introduced into the budget by the National Assembly.
‘‘Reductionbin the provisions for many strategic capital projects to introduce ‘Empowerment’ projects.
‘‘The cuts in the provisions for several of these projects by the National Assembly may render the projects unimplementable or set back their completion, especially some of this Administration’s strategic capital projects.
‘‘Most of the projects inserted relate to matters that are basically the responsibilities of State and Local Governments, and do not appear to have been properly conceptualised, designed and costed.”
According to the President, the 2022 Budget provides for aggregate expenditures of N17.127 trillion, an increase of N735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N16.391 trillion.
The President explained that N186.53 billion of the increase however came from additional critical expenditures that he had directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to forward to the National Assembly.
‘‘The Minister will provide the public with the details of the budget as passed by the National Assembly, and signed into law by me,’’ he said.
Buhari announced that as the 2023 Budget is going to be a transition budget, work would start in earnest to ensure early submission of the 2023-2025 Medium-Term
Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, as well as the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.
He, therefore, directed Heads of MDAs to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance,
Budget and National Planning, more specifically with the Budget Office of the Federation, to realise this very important objective.
On COVID-19 and budget implementation, the President said despite the lingering adverse effects of the pandemic, he was happy with the success recorded in the implementation of the 2021 Budget.
President Buhari commended the understanding and speedy action of the National Assembly on this matter.
To achieve the laudable objectives of the 2022 Budget, President Buhari pledged that the federal government would further intensify revenue mobilisation efforts.
He expressed optimism in the ability of the government to finance the budget considering the positive global oil market outlook and the continuing improvement in non-oil revenues.
Buhari said: ‘‘I also appeal to our fellow citizens and the business community at large to fulfill their tax obligations promptly.
‘‘However, being a deficit budget, the specific Borrowing Plan will be forwarded to the
National Assembly shortly.
‘‘I count on the cooperation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the Plan when submitted.
‘‘All borrowings will be judiciously utilised and invested in our future growth and prosperity.’’
NEWS
SAD! Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister one month after wife’s death
Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Bible Church Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has lost his twin sister Kehinde Hassan.
The 65-year-old died on Thursday of complications from cancer.
Hassan’s demise was confirmed by Odukoya’s daughter Tolu Ijogun in an Instagram post on Thursday night.
“My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties…
“You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most.
“You held my hand and encouraged me…
“To say I will miss you is such an understatement.
“Rest on Aunty, love you,” she wrote.
NEWS
US Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian civic organiations
The United States has stressed that it is a steadfast partner of Nigeria, working together to improve health, security, economic growth, human rights, democracy, and education throughout the country.
It disclosed in a statement that from January 2021, the United States Consulate General in Lagos awarded $1.02 million to civic organisations to implement projects across the 17 states in southern Nigeria.
“The funded projects addressed the themes of bolstering outreach to underserved communities, promoting respect for human rights and transparency in government, empowerment of women and youth, and teacher training and STEM education. “Other themes included entrepreneurship, media literacy, combatting misinformation as well as fostering a robust alumni network,” it added.
It revealed that the Consulate supported United States’ exchange alumni efforts to utilise the skills, knowledge, and networks gained through their exchange program experiences to address challenges faced by communities across southern Nigeria.
“Our exchange alumni organised clean-up campaigns, taught others job skills, marched to show support for combatting gender-based violence, promoted technology in the classroom, and raised awareness of illegal wildlife trafficking,” it added.
According to the statement, the alumni led projects were selected for their strong sustainability plans, adding that many would continue past the grant period through volunteer work and other funding sources.
US Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli praised the US alumni commitment in working to improve the lives of community members through sustainable projects.
According to him, the Consulate’s alumni focused grant projects was part of the US government’s efforts to support Nigeria’s economic development, improve livelihoods, and strengthen communities.
“We are proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of alumni-led organisations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians,” Ibelli added.
Reflecting on the outgoing year, Ibelli noted that seven new American spaces were opened in southern Nigeria, including a flagship American Corner in Ikeja, as part of the US Consulate efforts aimed at bolstering its public engagement efforts.
“The Consulate also trained 250 women through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) providing them with skills to grow their businesses and contribute to the growth of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.
“Some of our AWE graduates received funding from the US Africa Development Foundation and local funding sources to scale their businesses.
“The Consulate also supported the shipment of 250 dairy cows to Ekiti State to boost milk production, and introduced biotech cowpea to increase farmers’ yields and improve food security in Nigeria.
“In 2022, the United States will break ground on its New Consulate Compound at Eko Atlantic City, symbolising the US’ sustained investment in Nigeria and its focus on the Nigerian people,” it added.
NEWS
Buhari outlines administration’s 100 achievements in 2021
The federal government, yesterday, presented the scorecard of President Muhammadu Buhari, citing 100 core achievements of his administration in 2021.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who listed the achievements, said they were despite dwindling revenues, COVID-19 pandemic, and insecurity in several parts of the country induced by insurgency and banditry.
Mohammed, who addressed the media in Lagos, said government’s economic recovery plan remained on a steady path throughout 2021. He said the country’s domestic growth in the first three quarters of 2021 was positive, recording real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.51 percent in the first quarter (Q1), 5.01 percent in Q2, and 4.03 percent in Q3.
The minister said the record was a departure from the declining performance in the first three quarters of 2020, which led to economic recession, put at 1.87 percent in Q1, -6.10 percent in Q2, and -3.62 percent in Q3.
He said the economic performance in 2021 was a reflection of steady improvement in growth over the last three quarters of 2020, arising from government’s policies and strategies, such as the Economic Sustainability Plan and the N500 billion COVID-19 crisis intervention fund, among others.
Mohammed stressed that under the Buhari administration, the rate of inflation had continued to decline on a year-on-year basis since April 2021. He said from the trend, a decline was recorded, from 17.93 percent in May to 17.01 percent in August, 15.99 percent in October and 15.40 per cent in November 2021.
He disclosed that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning generated N1.53 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT), while N496.4 billion was generated from VAT in the first three months of 2021, the highest in nine years.
The minister also said crude oil export improved considerably at N10.03 trillion, compared to N6.92 trillion. This represented a growth rate of 44.93 percent, despite the fact that real growth showed poorer performance in 2021, recording 2.21 percent (year-on-year) in Q1 2021, -12.65 percent in Q2 2021 and –10.73 percent in Q3 2021, from stronger growth of 5.06 percent in Q1 2020, -6.63 percent in Q2 2020, and -13.89 percent in Q3 2020.
According to Mohammed, “The recovery of the economy remained on a steady path throughout the year 2021. As you are aware, gentlemen, many countries around the world face unprecedented challenges, starting from 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Nigeria is no exception.
“The Nigerian economy was hit by the pandemic in mid- 2020, and the economic disruptions led to a recession. The poor performance of the economy during the COVID-19 era affected output growth, trade, household welfare and livelihood.”
He said the federal government recovered from the dire conditions by rolling out effective fiscal and monetary policies as well as health plan designed to control the spread of the pandemic and mitigate its negative effects on the economy.
The minister disclosed that non- oil export grew by 21.17 percent, from N1.19 trillion to N1.44 trillion over the same period. He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) carried out various operations across the country to enhance security.
He said the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, covering the restive North-east, neutralised over 1,000 terrorists, rescued 2,000 civilians, and superintended the surrender of over 22,000 terrorists, including their families.
Mohammed said during the period under review, the Nigerian Army procured 160 MRAPS, 150 trucks, and 60 APCs to improve its equipment holding. Various kits were equally provided for troops.
He said over 1,500 persons were recruited into the Nigerian Navy during the year while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) took delivery of 12 Super Tucanos and 3 JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft and other platforms with which it conducted several air interdictions, provided close air support to ground troops, and destroyed several illegal structures and equipment belonging to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.
Other achievements of the Buhari administration, according to the minister, included passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA); incorporation of NNPC Limited under CAMA; entrenchment of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) in NNPC; posting of N287 billion profit by NNPC, the first time it will record such profit in 44 years; and the Final Investment Decision on $3.6 billion integrated methanol and gas project in Odioma, Brass Island, Bayelsa State, which was scheduled to come into operation in 2024 and was expected to produce 10,000 tons of methanol daily.
Ohers were the $260 million Funding Agreement for ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), a project that would deliver 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,200 megawatts of electricity to the domestic market, and the launch of Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Programme (NUCOP) to drive down the cost of crude oil production in the country and make Nigeria competitive in the global market.
Mohammed also listed the award of $1.5 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery to Tecnimont SPA of Italy; construction and rehabilitation of 21 roads under the federal government’s Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme; construction of Kano-Maiduguri Road Section II (100.08 kilometres, (Shuwarin-Azare) in Jigawa and Bauchi States, Kano-Maiduguri Road Section III (Azare-Potiskum) 106.34 kilometres in Bauchi and Yobe states, Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road Phase I and II (24 kilometres) in Benue and Cross River states, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road (304 kilometres), 360-metre bridge at Ikom in Cross River State, which had been completed and now awaiting commissioning, 400-metre border bridge between Nigeria and Cameroon, which was also completed and awaiting commissioning, and Second Niger Bridge, now 78 per cent complete and expected to be ready in November 2022.
Mohammed also cited the designation of four international airports in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt as Special Economic Zones, aimed at encouraging business/investment, the procurement of two mobile control towers in Lagos and Abuja airports, and the provisional approval, which the Ministry of Aviation received for the establishment of Aerospace University in Abuja.
He also listed the flag-off of the commercial operation of Lagos-Ibadan rail line in June 2021 and the signing of the MoU with Portuguese company, Mota-Engil Group, for the construction of $1.959 billion Kano-Maradi standard gauge railway lines, as well as the ground-breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 2,044-kilometre Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway project and Bonny Deep Sea and Railway Industrial Park, in addition to the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna Standard Gauge Rail-line Modernisation project.
The minister said 12 dams were completed in a bid to maximise dam infrastructure, while 96,000 hectares of irrigation land were developed in 2021. He noted there was a review of the Expatriate Quota fees, which ensured generation of additional revenue for the federal government.
He praised the Buhari administration for approving Legal Notices, which allowed local governments to conduct Statutory Marriages sequel to compliance with regulations by the Ministry, in line with the Marriage Act of 1958 as amended. He also commended the president for approving the National Action Plan to end statelessness in Nigeria, as required by the UN, the launch of the new visa policy reclassifying the visa categories from six to 79, and processing of visa on arrival to holders of passports of African countries.
The minister also credited the administration for the Passport Issuance Reform, which ensured the clearing of a backlog of 96,083 passport applications between January and September this year.
Latest News
- Budget 2022: President Buhari rejects NASS insertion of 6,576 projects, signs budget reluctantly
- Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life
- Portable in tears as Lagos big boy gifts him brand new Range Rover and cash (Video)
- Foods that are most likely to cause acne
- SAD! Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister one month after wife’s death
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola celebrate birthdays
-
NEWS1 day ago
US Consulate awards $1.02m to Nigerian civic organiations
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Squats that are good for your bum
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Romelu Lukaku hits out at Thomas Tuchel over current Chelsea situation
-
NEWS1 day ago
SAD! Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses twin sister one month after wife’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari outlines administration’s 100 achievements in 2021
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd get back to winning ways as Rangnick’s Reds breeze past Burnley
-
NEWS1 day ago
Auditor-General’s office uncovers over N9.424bn illegal expenditure by NASS management