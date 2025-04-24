Boxing icon Frank Bruno is set to attend Conor Benn’s match against Chris Eubank Jr this weekend, following his recovery from a sudden illness he experienced during a long-haul flight. Bruno boasts an impressive career record, with only five losses and a victory in the WBC heavyweight title in 1995.
Since retiring in 1996 due to an eye injury, Bruno has remained a prominent figure in the boxing community, recently embarking on a speaking tour to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his title win.
He was scheduled to make a stop in Thailand at the beginning of March as part of his tour. However, the former boxer fell ill during the long-haul flight from Heathrow and never made it to his destination.
Bruno was urgently taken to a hospital in Qatar, where he received medical treatment for several weeks. He was later diagnosed with a viral infection, which kept him confined to the hospital in Doha.
The 63 year old also received treatment upon his return to the UK and was too unwell to accept a Lifetime Achievement award at the British Boxing awards at the end of March. However, he is now preparing to make his first public appearance.
As reported by The Sun, Bruno initially received treatment on his Qatar Airways flight and then from airport medics. He was subsequently transported to Al Wakra Hospital, located 10 miles away, where he stayed for two weeks.
Upon returning to the UK after being in a ‘bad way’ for a while, Bruno is now on the path to full recovery, with his recuperation described as being ‘as dramatic as his illness’.
Bruno is reportedly thrilled about the upcoming fight between Benn and Eubank Jnr on Saturday, planning to be at the edge of the action with a ringside seat, eagerly wanting to be part of the event.
Having enjoyed Easter with his loved ones, Bruno’s recovery is progressing well. He’s been inundated with ‘get well soon’ cards from fans ever since news of his sudden illness broke out.
In acknowledgement of the support he’s received, Bruno recently took to social media to express his gratitude, stating: “I am getting better and have been told to convalesce for a few weeks.
“Thank you for all your messages, I now have enough for two new chapters of a book – the last month has been eventful!”.
Post-fight, Bruno’s agenda includes an exclusive engagement on 7 May, followed by an appearance in Norfolk, and then an event in Bradford three days later.
These engagements mark the resumption of his national speaking tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his heralded WBC heavyweight victory against Oliver McCall at Wembley in 1995. Mindful of not disappointing his fans as he did in Thailand, Bruno is eager to ensure a successful experience for his UK supporters.
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!