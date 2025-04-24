Boxing icon Frank Bruno is set to attend Conor Benn’s match against Chris Eubank Jr this weekend, following his recovery from a sudden illness he experienced during a long-haul flight. Bruno boasts an impressive career record, with only five losses and a victory in the WBC heavyweight title in 1995.

Since retiring in 1996 due to an eye injury, Bruno has remained a prominent figure in the boxing community, recently embarking on a speaking tour to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his title win.

He was scheduled to make a stop in Thailand at the beginning of March as part of his tour. However, the former boxer fell ill during the long-haul flight from Heathrow and never made it to his destination.

Bruno was urgently taken to a hospital in Qatar, where he received medical treatment for several weeks. He was later diagnosed with a viral infection, which kept him confined to the hospital in Doha.

The 63 year old also received treatment upon his return to the UK and was too unwell to accept a Lifetime Achievement award at the British Boxing awards at the end of March. However, he is now preparing to make his first public appearance.