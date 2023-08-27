Bruno Fernandes fires warning to Man Utd team-mates ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says the side cannot afford a repeat of their performance against Nottingham Forest when they take on Arsenal next weekend.

The Red Devils beat Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford after a sensational comeback win against Steve Cooper’s side.

But United were 2-0 down within three-and-a-half-minutes at the Theatre of Dreams after conceding two sloppy goals.

That gave United a mountain to climb and continued their indifferent start to the season.

United take on Arsenal at the Emirates next Sunday and the Gunners will surely not afford the Red Devils the same room for a comeback as Forest did.

‘It wasn’t the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,’ said Fernandes.

‘They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.

‘I knew we had time to change the situation, but we kept calm. We started to keep the ball at the back and gain confidence, and after that the game was always on our side. We created a lot of shots in the first half. Overall, the performance was really good apart from those [first] four minutes.

‘We know what it means to be a Manchester United player. We know this shirt demands a lot and we are ready for that. The team showed great spirit, passion and desire. We just need to be aware that we can’t concede so early.’