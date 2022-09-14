CELEBRITIES
Brothers reunited by their grief: Princes William, Harry join Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace
Prince William and Prince Harry joined King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
In addition to the 73-year-old monarch’s children, Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked side-by-side behind the casket.
The late queen was initially transported to Buckingham Palace in a hearse Tuesday from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died Sept. 8.
In Wednesday’s procession, her coffin was pulled by a chariot with her crown resting atop it.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession in separate cars. The former rode with Queen Consort Camilla, while the latter sat beside Edward’s wife, Sophie.
William, 40, and Harry, 37, walked side-by-side, mirroring the positions they took when their mom, Princess Diana, died in 1997.
“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Harry, who officially resigned from his royal roles in February 2021, has been estranged from William — but the siblings publicly reunited with their wives for the first time in two years on Saturday.
The Fab Four did a royal walkabout outside Windsor Castle, with the joint outing reportedly initiated by the Prince of Wales.
Not only did the royal brothers make headlines for their different treatment of their wives, but a video of Meghan Markle’s awkward exchange with an aide over flowers also went viral.
Harry and William went on to dine together Tuesday night after the procession to Buckingham Palace.
Oprah Winfrey, who released a bombshell interview with Harry and Markle, 41, in March 2021, told Extra she believes there can be healing within the royal family in the future.
“When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” the former talk show host, 68, explained on Monday. “Hopefully, there will be that.”
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B gives out life lessons, advice and $100,000 donation at her old school
Cardi B has donated $100,000 to her former high school within the Bronx as a part of a collection of visits organized by New York’s Community capacity building group, simply days after expressing outrage at how rising inflation was making it more and more tough for working-class People to seek out and maintain housing.
On Friday, the rapper shocked IS 232 college students within the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx and defined how proud she was of the realm she grew up in.
“Cardi B’s $100K pledge to the humanities will assist college children attain their loftiest heights,” New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks he stated after his go to.
The Neighborhood Capability Improvement group shared its appreciation for the rapper in Twittertogether with a video of Cardi B speaking about rising up within the neighborhood and giving recommendation to younger folks.
“That is what we imply once we say ‘illustration.’ @iamcardib talked about rising up in a low revenue neighborhood and seeing her schooling as a manner out,” her tweet learn.
Cardi B shares her considerations about home costs
The 29-year-old rapper made her concern for American livelihoods clear in a Instagram reside that he posted simply days earlier than the varsity go to, during which he shared anecdotes about watching family members and others wrestle to outlive amid the cost-of-living disaster.
“I used to be serving to my cousin get an condominium and now I am serving to another person get one,” Cardi stated. “I used to be some areas and the best way costs have skyrocketed – life is insufferable.”
“How do folks survive? I wish to know, like my household and pals are so grateful to have me… However what about individuals who haven’t got a self?
The rapper’s remarks replicate actuality: US rent inflation it accelerated in August when housing prices rose 0.7%, marking the largest month-to-month enhance since 1991 and serving to to maintain headline inflation elevated.
“There isn’t any…stock with regards to properties,” he added, noting that even in case you can afford the next value, “it would not matter if the rate of interest is fucking excessive.”
the Effects of skyrocketing inflation they’ve been seen all through the US financial system. Meals prices are up 11.4% from a yr earlier in line with the newest reviews, the largest drop since 1979. Electrical energy costs are up 15.8% since 2021, essentially the most since 1981. Gasoline, in the meantime, fell 10.6% in August, the largest month-to-month drop in additional than two years.
This is what we mean when we say “representation”. @iamcardib spoke about growing up in a low income neighborhood and viewing her education as a way out. We appreciate her raw authenticity and look forward to sharing more with you all about her visit! #Cardi pic.twitter.com/lC4kjsxS4P
— Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 13, 2022
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears wishes two sons happy birthday amid their estrangement
Britney Spears wished her sons a happy birthday with throwback Instagram photos amid their estrangement.
“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!!” the singer, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow Tuesday.
“Love you both so much 🥰 !!!” the Grammy winner went on to write to Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, before clarifying, “These photos are from last year !!!”
In the first picture, the songwriter smiled with her arm around her eldest son, while he made a silly face.
Jayden joined the mother-son pair in the second snap, with both the boys and their mom wearing masks while posing beneath an arch.
Later that same day, Spears posted an Instagram video of herself “bawling” while dancing.
“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera !!!” she wrote. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹.”
Spears shares her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her upload comes after the DJ, 44, told the Daily Mail that Preston and Jayden have chosen not to see their mother for “a few months” due to her nude social media activity.
“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Spears’ former backup dancer alleged in the August interview. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.
“They made the decision not to go to her wedding [to Sam Asghari],” he continued.
The “Crossroads” actress responded to his claims via Instagram, accusing her children of “hateful” behavior — which led to Federline posting videos of the “Stronger” singer arguing with the boys.
The footage has since been deleted, with Spears’ lawyer calling it “violating” in an August statement.
Earlier this month, Jayden spoke to the Daily Mail himself about how his mom has “struggled” as a parent. Spears penned a lengthy Instagram post in response.
“it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she wrote.
The former “X Factor” judge went on to bash her youngest son’s subsequent “60 Minutes Australia” appearance, saying she needs “unconditional love and support” from her family members.
“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person,” Spears said in a voice memo.
In more audio clips, the Princess of Pop told her followers that she has “no purpose” and feels like part of her has “died” without her sons in her life as they were her “joy.”
CELEBRITIES
Singer Paul Okoye cuddles up to his estranged wife, Anita for the first time (Video)
Award winning singer and other half of the music duo, Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy on Tuesday sparked rumours that he is set to reunite with his estranged wife, Anita Okoye.
Both reunited for the first time since Anita filed for divorce.
Anita announced last year that she had filed a petition for a divorce, after 10 years of dating.
Details surrounding the crash of the marriage came from the leak of the official petition for the divorce which cited irreconcilable differences and infidelity as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.
But yesterday Paul and Anita– who have three children – were snapped looking extremely loved-up and having fun-times with the kids.
Taking to his Instagram story hours ago, Paul Okoye uploaded series of videos of him and Anita with the kids.
This is the first time that the estranged couple have been spotted together.[/video]
