Brothers reunited by their grief: Princes William, Harry join Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace

Prince William and Prince Harry joined King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

In addition to the 73-year-old monarch’s children, Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked side-by-side behind the casket.

The late queen was initially transported to Buckingham Palace in a hearse Tuesday from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died Sept. 8.

In Wednesday’s procession, her coffin was pulled by a chariot with her crown resting atop it.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession in separate cars. The former rode with Queen Consort Camilla, while the latter sat beside Edward’s wife, Sophie.

William, 40, and Harry, 37, walked side-by-side, mirroring the positions they took when their mom, Princess Diana, died in 1997.





The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Page Six.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Harry, who officially resigned from his royal roles in February 2021, has been estranged from William — but the siblings publicly reunited with their wives for the first time in two years on Saturday.

The Fab Four did a royal walkabout outside Windsor Castle, with the joint outing reportedly initiated by the Prince of Wales.

Not only did the royal brothers make headlines for their different treatment of their wives, but a video of Meghan Markle’s awkward exchange with an aide over flowers also went viral.

Harry and William went on to dine together Tuesday night after the procession to Buckingham Palace.

Oprah Winfrey, who released a bombshell interview with Harry and Markle, 41, in March 2021, told Extra she believes there can be healing within the royal family in the future.

“When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” the former talk show host, 68, explained on Monday. “Hopefully, there will be that.”