Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cuddle while dad David mourns

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spent their Friday morning cuddling in bed, while his dad, David Beckham, paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The actress — who married Brooklyn in April — shared an Instagram photo where she cozied up to her husband, 23, as he wound his arms around her tightly.

While Brooklyn opted to be shirtless, Peltz, 27, wore a casual tank.

Their sweet pic comes after David stood in line for 12 hours to say goodbye to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

The former soccer player, 47, made his way to the Hall at 2:00 a.m. and even bought donuts for those around him to keep them energized. Once inside, he could be seen getting emotional and wiping away his tears.

David — who was dressed in all black — later shared how grateful he was to have gotten the opportunity to bid Lizzie farewell.

“I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty,” David, who has met the Queen several times over the years, told ITV News on Friday. “A sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left.”

David also paid tribute to the Queen on social media following her death last week.

“I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram, referring to the Queen’s birthday celebrations in June.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership.

He added, “How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace.”

David — who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 with wife Victoria Beckham — first met the Queen in 2002 and remembered she asked him about his family, reportedly asking, “How’s Victoria, how’s the kids?”

However, he was left shocked and speechless, recalling, “I couldn’t even answer, it was an incredible moment.”

While the former Spice Girl didn’t accompany her husband to the Queen’s coffin viewing, she did mourn her loss with an emotional post on Instagram last week.

“Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Victoria wrote.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”