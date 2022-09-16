CELEBRITIES
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cuddle while dad David mourns
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spent their Friday morning cuddling in bed, while his dad, David Beckham, paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The actress — who married Brooklyn in April — shared an Instagram photo where she cozied up to her husband, 23, as he wound his arms around her tightly.
While Brooklyn opted to be shirtless, Peltz, 27, wore a casual tank.
Their sweet pic comes after David stood in line for 12 hours to say goodbye to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.
The former soccer player, 47, made his way to the Hall at 2:00 a.m. and even bought donuts for those around him to keep them energized. Once inside, he could be seen getting emotional and wiping away his tears.
David — who was dressed in all black — later shared how grateful he was to have gotten the opportunity to bid Lizzie farewell.
“I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty,” David, who has met the Queen several times over the years, told ITV News on Friday. “A sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left.”
David also paid tribute to the Queen on social media following her death last week.
“I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram, referring to the Queen’s birthday celebrations in June.
“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership.
He added, “How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace.”
David — who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 with wife Victoria Beckham — first met the Queen in 2002 and remembered she asked him about his family, reportedly asking, “How’s Victoria, how’s the kids?”
However, he was left shocked and speechless, recalling, “I couldn’t even answer, it was an incredible moment.”
While the former Spice Girl didn’t accompany her husband to the Queen’s coffin viewing, she did mourn her loss with an emotional post on Instagram last week.
“Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Victoria wrote.
“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”
‘Love Is Blind’ stars Kyle Abrams, Deepti Vempati confirm romance
“Love is Blind” stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati confirmed their romance following months of speculation.
During Friday’s premiere of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 2, cameras showed the moment when the now-couple decided to go to the next level.
“I want to just start a relationship — like a legitimate relationship with you,” Abrams told Vempati, 31, adding that he wanted to “be exclusive” rather than “just, like, in limbo.”
“We’re going to actually try this?” she told him while the pair talked on a balcony.
“Yeah, sure,” Abrams, 30, quipped back. “I want to.”
Abrams has since reflected back on that nerve-wracking moment, telling Peopl he almost didn’t take the leap of faith.
“I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, ‘I don’t want this to fail’. I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend,” he told the outlet.
“And if it doesn’t work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn’t planning to break up — but you always have to think about what happens after.
“After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already,” he explained. “We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn’t weird or anything.”
While Vempati has yet to comment on her relationship with Abrams, she did post an Instagram reel with behind-the-scenes photos from the show while the song “Woke Up in Love” by Kygo played.
Fans first questioned the pair’s complex relationship when Abrams revealed he “regretted” not proposing to Vempati during the “Love is Blind” reunion in March.
“I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” he told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”
It turns out Abrams’ feelings weren’t one-sided as Vempati revealed to New York Magazine that she also had strong feelings for him during the show.
“He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue,” Vempati — who nearly wed Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee — told the outlet. “We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”
However, fans speculated the pair had started dating when they were spotted looking cozy while hanging out in Chicago just weeks later.
Gisele Bündchen seen crying on phone amid Tom Brady drama
Gisele Bündchen was spotted on her cell phone in tears in New York City amid her marital drama with husband Tom Brady.
The 42-year-old supermodel got emotional while talking on the phone and walking along Hudson River Park near the Tribeca apartment she shares with the football pro on Wednesday.
Bündchen has been in NYC this week, while Brady, 45, remains in Florida following “epic rows” over his shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL.
A witness said, “Gisele was walking on her own on the west side, crying into her mobile phone.”
A separate source speculated Bündchen may have been on the phone with Brady, who was at the Buccaneers’ training camp in Tampa at the time.
Meanwhile, a third source added the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was also upset over the coverage of her Elle magazine interview, which was released on Tuesday, in the press.
The source said, “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work. But all the focus from the media was on her quotes about Tom.”
“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the magazine.
Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, and stepson Jack, 15, with the athlete, noted that she has “definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”
Explaining she put her career on hold for the family, she added, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.
“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy,” she continued. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
But now she is ready to follow her own dreams. “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose,” she said, adding, “and now it’s going to be my turn.”
Bündchen is focusing on philanthropic and environmental work, particularly in her home nation of Brazil where she has donated tens of thousands of trees.
The third source noted that Bündchen did the Elle interview over Zoom while in the Bahamas with Brady and their family, on a private make-or-break vacation they took during his mysterious 11-day break from training camp.
Meanwhile NFL fans are divided over whether Brady is an unstoppable legend or a “selfish jerk” for not retiring to spend more time with Gisele and the kids.
Bündchen was also spotted shopping with daughter Vivian in NYC Thursday, but skipped out on a charity event at the Four Seasons Restaurant — even though she was listed as an event co-chair on the dinner’s invitation — later that day.
“People were disappointed… she was on the invite,” a source said.
Interestingly, her ex Leonardo DiCaprio — who is now dating Gigi Hadid — was among the guests, which also getting included Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss and host Anderson Cooper.
A fellow attendee speculated, “Perhaps Gisele decided it wouldn’t be good to be seen partying with Leo amid all this drama with Tom.”
A separate source adds that Brady is “very sad” over their marriage spat, but is hopeful they will make up.
“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” the source told Page Six
Reps for Bündchen and Brady did not comment.
Baba Ijesha: Why I don’t owe Princess any apologies – Yomi Fabiyi
A renowned Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, has said he does not owe comedian, Damilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess an apology for supporting fellow actor Baba Ijesha
This is coming two months after Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, was convicted for indecent treatment of Princess’ foster daughter and sexual assault of the minor among other offences by the court.
Yomi Fabiyi said this in an interview with media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown on Your View TV show on Friday.
“Naturally I don’t think I owe an apology because there was that misconception about what I was actually standing for. And I’m of opinion that Nigerians were not raised with basic ideas and tenets of human rights. We were not raised to understand that when an issue is brought up, the key actors in any case deserve their right to be protected. When I noticed that the right of the victim and complainant is given to them, why should anybody feel sad or feel bad that I am agitating that the right of the defendant also be upheld.”
After the conviction, Princess took to social media to rain curses on Yomi Fabiyi and others who supported Baba Ijesha during the trial.
Baba Ijesha through his counsel, later approached the court for post-conviction bail, pending the determination of his appeal at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.
