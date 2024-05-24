



Internet sensation-turned-fighter Elle Brooke has vowed to ‘knock out’ upcoming opponent Paige VanZant before offering the hand of friendship over a potential collaboration. She also reached out to former NFL star Le’Veon Bell as she made the same offer to the ex-New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs running back.

The British social media personality will face off against her fellow content creator in a Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight championship bout on May 25. VanZant has not fought in the ring since losing to Rachael Ostovich back in 2021 and is set to face current title-holder Brooke in a spectacle in Houston. Coming off the back of her previous win over rival AJ Bunker in January, it appears that the latter is fired up for the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 at NRG Arena event. This is her latest foray into the ring, having established a 4-1-0 record after making her boxing debut back in 2022 versus Bunker – winning that bout via a split decision. Clearly confident that she has what it takes to dispatch of her latest challenger, the fighter known as ‘Baby Bomber’ is even predicting that she can land a knockout blow in the contest. Speaking to noKYC, she said: “I absolutely believe I will knock her out. I think that I have a great chance.

“This is my first pro fight and it’s in eight ounce gloves. I’m a puncher anyway, let alone in eight ounces. I know that I can do some damage. You could say she’s used to taking knees and elbows but if I hit someone continually with my right hand, no matter who they are, they’re going to go down.” As for her plans for after the bout with VanZant, Brooke was honest in acknowledging that she would be open to a collaboration on OnlyFans with her opponent, as well as the aforementioned Bell. Speaking of her wishes, she said: “I would absolutely love to do an OnlyFans collab with Paige after the fight. “But will she do a collab with me when I’ve beaten her? Maybe not but that would be such a huge moneymaker. Let’s make money in and out of the ring. I would 100 percent collaborate with Le’Veon Bell as well. He’s such a hot guy. Paige’s husband scares me though, so maybe that’s not a very good idea. Paige’s husband is well hard! He’s a proper fighter.”

The internet celebrity has also vowed to channel her friend Ebanie Bridges when it comes to the weigh-in for her bout with her next opponent. She joked: “For the weigh in it’s just me and Paige VanZant. I don’t care what she’s doing but I know I’m going to make it do mad numbers. “I might bring out a cute lingerie set but I think we’ll get loads of views anyway. I want to do something crazy! But when the fight is done I am going to party hard! I hear Houston clubs get really wild so I want to see what’s up! I haven’t had a drink since the beginning of February, so when these four months of sobriety have ended I’m going to have the best summer of my life.” Previous to this, Brooke and VanZant traded a war of words as the former said of her adversary: “I think recently you’re not as talked about anymore. You had your hype when you were in the UFC but now you’ve lost that pull. Whether it is views or people just being interested in you, I think you have fallen off. She added: “I think you don’t really care about fighting anymore. I think you probably make money elsewhere, I think that your heart is not in the game anymore and I think that is your biggest weakness, before VanZant interjected to rire back at Brooke, asking her: “Is this your first time in a main event?”





