Brittney Griner awaits her fate in Russian drugs trial
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could result in a 10-year prison sentence and then a prisoner swap for one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
The cartridges threw the 31-year-old Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
During the most strained U.S.-Russian relations since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of detained Americans — including Griner.
The United States has said Griner was wrongfully detained and made what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a “substantial offer” to Moscow to exchange Russian prisoners for American citizens held in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
One source familiar with the situation said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, whose life helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film “Lord of War”, starring Nicholas Cage.
Russian officials have said a deal has not been reached. They argue that Griner — known as “BG” to basketball fans — violated the country’s laws and should be judged accordingly.
The Kremlin has also repeatedly warned Washington against resorting to megaphone diplomacy, or negotiations conducted through press releases. They say this strategy could derail the swap.
Griner’s lawyer said on Tuesday that the trial should end very soon and that once the court renders a verdict, a swap between Russia and the United States would become legally possible.
Griner, who pleaded guilty but denied intending to break Russian laws, has shown little emotion in court. Her lawyer said on Tuesday that Griner was both nervous and focused as the trial neared its end.
Wearing round-rimmed glasses and athletic clothing at every hearing, Griner listened to the proceedings via a translator and spoke quietly to her lawyers through the bars of the defendant’s cage at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow.
Before taking a seat, Griner held up personal photographs, including many of her wife Cherelle, whom Biden called last month to assure that Washington was working to secure Griner’s release.
Griner, selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WBNA draft, had flown to Russia to join her team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the playoffs after spending time at home in the United States.
Like several other prominent U.S. national team stars, Griner played in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the WNBA offseason.
In her testimony last week, Griner expressed puzzlement as to how the vape cartridges had ended up in her luggage.
“I still don’t understand to this day how they ended up in my bag,” she told the court on July 27. “If I had to guess on how they ended up in my bags, I was in a rush packing.”
Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method that is common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some painkillers.
Gunmen release abducted movie stars
Veteran film stars Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell have been freed by gunmen who abducted them on their way from a movie set on Friday in Enugu State.
Spokesman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Monalisa Chinda confirmed this on Wednesday night.
She said they were released unhurt.
Chinda noted the news was broken to them by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas.
In the statement, the AGN President further urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and take precautionary measures.
The statement was titled: “KIDNAPPED ACTORS RELEASED.”
It reads: “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.
“The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.
“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.
“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.
“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”
Kendall Jenner cozies up to Devin Booker in vacation picture
Kendall and Devin sitting in a tree ….
Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share an adorable snap of her and Devin Booker.
In the picture, the two looked off into the distance while she sat on his lap and drank a beer.
Their PDA-filled picture comes after Booker, 25, and the “Kardashians” star, 26, boasted about their seemingly epic date night.
On Monday, Jenner uploaded several Instagram videos, where she screeched while ziplining and Booker deftly hit a target on a tree with an ax.
The couple — who first began dating in 2020 — jetted off to Hawaii in July after rekindling their romance.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Phoenix Suns player had joined Jenner and her friends on their vacation when she shared a video where he could be seen in the background.
Booker also posted several pictures in Hawaii, confirming their trip.
In June, the couple split after two years of dating with a source telling Page Six that they were choosing to focus on their careers.
“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” the source revealed. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”
The source continued, “After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”
However, their rumored split didn’t seem to last long as days after the breakup surfaced they were spotted at Malibu House.
The 818 Tequila founder later brought the professional athlete as her plus-one to a friend’s wedding.
Aside from liking each other’s posts and sharing holiday photos, the couple has been tightlipped about their relationship.
Pay me $260K or go to prison: Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife
Hold on to your hair dye.
Rudy Giuliani, already suffering under a mountain of legal issues, can add another to the heap.
He’s being sued by his ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars, or go to prison.
In new court papers filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm Beach, Fla., house, housekeeper and private club fees.
In a sworn affidavit, Judith accuses Rudy of owing her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property alone. The lux condo was listed on the market in 2019 for $3.3 million. It didn’t sell, but Judith claims in the documents that Rudy “is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold” per the divorce agreement, and she claims that he’s only given her $60,000.
She also says they are responsible for their own dues at a country club, and accuses Rudy of allegedly failing to “pay his half of the annual club membership dues.” She claims that in the meantime, she’s been forced to bail him out to the tune of $70,000. “I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues … in order to remain in good standing with the clubs,” she says in court papers. And she wants the money back.
He’s also supposed to pay up to $5,000 a month for her to have help, such as an assistant or housekeeper. But she claims in the docs that since last summer, Rudy “has made inconsistent and sporadic payments to me, including a $10,000 check in June 2021 that was returned due to insufficient funds.” She says in the papers that he now owes $45,000 in back pay for the help.
Despite his recent troubles, Judith is confident Rudy has the funds to fork over the $262,000.
“He owns multiple properties in New York City and Palm Beach [and it seems] he has significant earnings from his media-related contracts and deals.”
According to the filing, she is demanding he pay up “immediately” with interest.
And Judith’s lawyers say that he’s in contempt of court for allegedly skipping out on the payment, and they say he should be behind bars if the doesn’t get his act together.
“Your failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the papers say.
Judith’s attorney Dror Bikel tells us that — after a grueling divorce battle — the terms of the settlement were hashed out informally between the former spouses before they went in front of a judge to finalize them.
“She reached out to him without the lawyers and they met privately … Judith wanted to do it on her own. She met with Rudy, he wrote the terms on a napkin,” he said, “The next day, they were in court settling.”
Judith filed for divorce in April 2018 after 15 years of marriage. The pair had a contentious battle, sparring over their combined estimated $30 million fortune.
Her lawyer at the time accused Rudy of working for free as Trump’s lawyer to lower his income and thereby decrease her then-$42,000 monthly alimony payments.
But it wasn’t just big bucks on the table. Things got personal.
Judith accused Rudy of swiping her extensive collection of heirloom Christmas decorations and he accused her of taking his TV remote controls and cable box so he couldn’t watch himself on TV.
They settled in December 2019. Details of the agreement were not made public at the time. Judith did get the couple’s former Hamptons home, which she recently sold for $5 million.
Giuliani was also sued by Miller Gaffney Art Advisory, the art appraisal firm that he hired for his divorce battle with Judith. They claimed in court papers in 2020 that he stiffed them out of at least $15,000.
Giuliani’s career and reputation seem to have been in something of a free fall over the past couple of years.
His law license has been suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia, he faces ethics charges over false election claims from the DC bar, and Dominion Voting Systems — which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, which he claims was rigged — has sued him for $1.3 billion.
He has also been accused of being drunk on election night, which he denies, and he is set to testify in Atlanta next month in a special grand jury investigating Trump and allies’ alleged interference in the Georgia vote.
Last year, federal agents raided his home and office as part of an investigation into whether he asked Ukraine officials to help unearth information on Hunter Biden.
He also recently claimed he was attacked by a ShopRite worker during a gubernatorial campaign rally for his son, Andrew. But the video showed that the alleged assault was more like a pat on the back. Mayor Eric Adams called him a “Karen” and called for the DA to consider prosecuting him for allegedly filing a false police report.
Meanwhile, according to her lawyer, “Judith is doing great.”
“She has been in a relationship for three years. She is happy. Everything is going really well in her life,” Bikel says.
