Brittany Snow suggests she was ‘blindsided’ by Tyler Stanaland divorce

Actress Brittany Snow has opened up about the impact of her ongoing divorce from Tyler Stanaland on her mental health.

During a recent interview with Bustle, Snow — who announced her split from Stanaland in September 2022 — insinuated that it was the “Selling the OC” star that decided to call off their marriage.

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced,” she told the outlet. “In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down.”

She continued, “I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested.”

Despite losing her marriage and grandmother at the same time, the “John Tucker Must Die” star turned to her loved ones for support.

“Thank god for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them,” she said. “They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Although she didn’t name names, Snow revealed one of her “Pitch Perfect” co-stars “nursed [her] back to health for like four days” amid her breakup.

“The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there.”

Just two years after Snow and Stanaland tied the knot, the pair announced that they were separating.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” Snow wrote on Instagram at the time.

Then, in January 2023, the actress officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Weeks before the big announcement, Stanaland raised eyebrows for his flirty behavior on “Selling The O.C.”

“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source told Page Six exclusively at the time. “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”

In fact, fellow agent Kayla Cardona even admitted to trying to kiss him off-camera, while castmates Alex Hall and Polly Brindle shamelessly flirted with him throughout filming.

Since then, Hall and Stanaland have been photographed getting cozy on numerous different occasions — most recently at a bar in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Snow has not been linked to anyone in the midst of their divorce.