Brittany Snow files for divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Tyler Stanaland.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

Snow noted that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to court docs seen by TMZ.

The actress, 36, asked to split attorney fees with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

In September, Snow announced that the pair would be separating after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Snow wrote in an Instagram post accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the pair.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she wrote at the time.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she concluded.

The pair’s separation coincided with Stanaland’s appearance on “Selling the OC” — Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” spinoff.

“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source told Page Six exclusively at the time. “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”

Notably, Stanaland — who wed Snow in a March 2020 Malibu ceremony — has proven himself to be a hot commodity among the women of “Selling the OC.”

Fellow agent Kayla Cardona admitted to trying to kiss him off-camera, while fellow castmates Alex Hall and Polly Brindle shamelessly flirted with him throughout filming.

On the same day that Snow and Stanaland announced their separation, the reality TV star was seen getting up close and personal with Hall.