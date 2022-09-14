CELEBRITIES
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split after 2 years of marriage
Brittany Snow announced her split from her husband, Tyler Stanaland, after two years of marriage.
“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the “Pitch Perfect” actress, 36, wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the pair.
“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she continued.
“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”
Snow signed off by saying, “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”
Soon after, Stanaland posted a nearly identical message on his own Instagram page alongside the same pic.
The split coincides with Stanaland’s starring turn on the glossy docu-soap “Selling the OC” — Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” spinoff that follows the dramatic lives of Oppenheim Group real estate agents living in or around Newport Beach, Calif.
“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source tells Page Six exclusively. “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”
Reps for Snow and Stanaland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
During an August interview on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, the professional surfer-turned-real estate pro, 33, explained why he wanted to keep Snow off the show.
“In this specific season, you won’t see my house, you won’t see my wife,” he said, adding that he “wanted to keep certain parts” of his life “private” as he entered the unscripted space.
“And as time goes on, maybe that’ll be different,” he elaborated. “But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.”
Notably, Stanaland — who wed Snow in a March 2020 Malibu ceremony — has proven himself to be a hot commodity among the women of “Selling the OC.”
Fellow agent Kayla Cardona admitted to trying to kiss him off-camera, while fellow castmates Alex Hall and Polly Brindle shamelessly flirted with him throughout filming.
Hall, 33, for her part, does not regret such interactions with Stanaland.
“I don’t really have regrets because I would do it again,” she told Page Six earlier this month.
Referencing a scene on the Netflix series in which she and Stanaland cuddle in a group on the beach, Hall added, “I don’t regret that. And anything that I did — that I have done on the show that people see — I don’t regret any of it.”
However, Hall noted that there have been “apologies that have taken place” since production wrapped.
“Selling the OC” Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
R. Kelly found guilty in federal kid porn trial
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was convicted Wednesday on federal child pornography charges following a monthlong trial in Chicago.
It comes on top of a 30-year prison sentence handed to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer in June after he was found guilty of sex-trafficking and racketeering in a separate federal case in Brooklyn.
Jurors in the Chicago trial began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly, 55, was accused of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, as well as of rigging his 2008 state trial on child porn charges, for which he was acquitted.
He was convicted on six out of the 13 counts he faced, according to CBS Chicago.
Co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, was also charged with conspiring to obstruct justice by rigging the 2008 trial, as well as two counts of receiving child porn. Another co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, faced a count of conspiring to receive child porn. Both were found not guilty on all counts, the outlet said.
Prosecutors, during the trial, said the “Ignition” singer was “a sexual predator” who had used his fame to prey on underage girls and record the abuse on video.
“Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years,” Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told the jurors, using the fallen star’s full name. “He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out.”
The evidence against Kelly included graphic videos of the Grammy-winner abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter — who previously gave damning testimony against him under the name “Jane.”
“That child, who had no prior sexual experiences in her life, was forced to lay on that floor while that man sitting right over there urinated on her,” Pozolo said in her closing argument. “That degrading act is forever captured on that video. That abuse is forever memorialized.”
Now 37, Jane testified that Kelly had sex with her “innumerable times,” sometimes along with other teenage girls that he had asked her to recruit.
Kelly’s attorneys, meanwhile, painted the prosecution witnesses as “perjurers, blackmailers and extortionists.”
Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean specifically called out Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen, who testified she stole a sex tape from the singer — as well as one of his former associates, Charles Freeman, who asked him for $1 million to return an incriminating sex tape. Both testified with immunity.
“They came in here to tell the government’s version of the truth,” Bonjean said during her closing argument Tuesday.
With Post wires
CELEBRITIES
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family.
“Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert Inbaal Honigman told the British newspaper The Daily Express.
“Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss.”
Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, gave up their royal duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January 2020 due to ongoing issues like media scrutiny and inner turmoil within the family.
However, that has not stopped the public from analyzing the couple’s every move during high-profile events.
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, Markle has been called out for everything from an “awkward” exchange with royal aides over flowers to most recently showing PDA at Wednesday’s procession.
“They’re part of the procession,” one critic tweeted. “Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”
Another claimed the “Suits” alum had “no class,” writing, “I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry.”
Honigman further explained to The Daily Express why Prince William, who is next in line for the throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, did follow protocol.
“William is there in a public capacity,” the expert said. “He may have just lost his grandmother, but his job, as the eldest son of the King, is more important right now, than his grief.”
King Charles III was named head of the monarchy on Saturday after his mother’s death, and said in his first official address, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
CELEBRITIES
Eminem, Snoop Dogg ended feud after Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm
Eminem revealed that he and Snoop Dogg ended their “little issue” after their close friend and collaborator Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm last year.
“We were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained on “Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2” Wednesday.
Eminem said he couldn’t remember who called whom to get the conversation started but said they both agreed the feud wasn’t worth it.
“I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album ‘The Mathers LP,’ ‘Bitch Please II,’” Slim Shady, 49, recalled.
“I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you just said something to the effect of, ‘Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the type of song is.’”
At some point, the messaging got lost by the time it got to the “Sexual Eruption” rapper. Snoop, 50, took it as Eminem not wanting to “f–k with him.”
Once Dre became hospitalized, however, the two let bygones be bygones.
“‘Doggy Style’ changed my life,” Eminem said of Snoop’s 1993 album.
Dre, 57, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in January 2021. As he recovered, the music mogul said in a statement that he was “doing great and getting excellent care” from his medical team.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the statement read.
One year later, Dre, Snoop and Eminem came together with Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar to rock the Super Bowl halftime show.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Drew Barrymore details ‘secret exchanges’ with Britney Spears
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Nosa Rex in alleged sugar mummy scandal for splashing millions on SUV days after acquiring a mansion
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Champions League: Conte warns Son Heung-Min
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Emmys 2022 red carpet: All the best-dressed celebrities
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech
-
NEWS2 days ago
Aviation workers shut Nigerian airports over new law
-
NEWS1 day ago
DSS secures court order to detain Tukur Mamu for 60 days
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison reveal son’s name, photo
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings