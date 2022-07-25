ENTERTAINMENT
Britney’s comeback! Spears records ‘Tiny Dancer’ duet with Elton John
Britney Spears is making her much-anticipated comeback by secretly recording a duet with Elton John of his song “Tiny Dancer”.
The pop star, 40, quietly met with John, 75, at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to cut a new take on his beloved 1971 classic.
The track is set to be released by Universal Music next month, sources tell us.
“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” one music industry insider shares.
“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”
Watt, whose studio is in the basement of his home, has produced albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.
“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source teases. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.
“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”
Spears has been hinting that she is ready to get back to work after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
On July 15, the singer shared an Instagram video of herself singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.”
She wrote in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”
Spears also explained in the post how much she wanted to release an updated rendition of the track found on her diamond-selling debut album of the same name but that her plans had been thwarted by her conservatorship.
This will be the Grammy winner’s first official single since 2016’s “Slumber Party,” which appeared on her album “Glory.”
The source tells us that the appetite for Spears’ comeback is so big that she also scored “a record-breaking deal” from the label to record with John.
“Tiny Dancer” was written by John and Bernie Taupin. It was originally released on John’s 1971 album, “Madman Across the Water,” and then as a single in 1972. It was ranked as No. 47 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021.
Reps for Spears, John and their record label didn’t immediately comment.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ecstatic’ Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates
Adele is back!
The “Easy on Me” singer announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Monday after postponing her “Weekends with Adele” performances.
Adele’s residency will kick off on Nov. 18, according to a press release, and eight new shows have been added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances.
“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the Grammy winner, 34, wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”
Adele continued, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”
She also shared that she was most looking forward to being in “such an intimate space” every week with her fans.
“I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she promised. “Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”
Fans quickly took to the comments section of Adele’s post to verbalize their elation at the new tour dates, writing things like, “YESSSSSS FINALLYYYYY……..😩😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “YESSSSS QUEEN!!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU ♥️,” and “Omfg I need to be there.”
The residency will run until March 25, 2023. There are a select number of tickets available for the 32 performances. Priority will be given to fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or registered and were waitlisted.
The shows were initially scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21, and run through mid-April but were canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 delays. In a tearful Instagram post, Adele spoke to fans about the delay and gave a blubbering apology.
“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said at the time.
“Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”
She added, “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”
Fans who previously purchased tickets should be on the lookout for an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with more information.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2022: Eloswag emerges first Head of House
Eloswag has emerged as the first Head of House (HOH) in this year’s Big Brother Naija show.
This follows his victory in the Arena games on Monday evening.
For the next one week, he has been given the sole power to nominate housemates for eviction.
However, he can accept advice on how to nominate.
In the same game, Brenda emerged as the first Tail of the House (TOH) after finishing bottom in the first phase of the game.
There are 24 contestants fighting for N100million worth of prizes.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2022: My two girlfriends know each other – Hermes
Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Hermes, has revealed that he is in a relationship with two women.
Hermes made this known during his introduction on Sunday.
He told housemates that the two women knew each other.
According to him, the relationship is more of a partnership.
”I am not single, my relationship is a complicated issue. I am in a partnership-relationship with two queens,” he said.
His revelation gave him a standing ovation from the housemates who were amazed.
Hermes was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES15 hours ago
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
-
NEWS2 days ago
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
-
NEWS19 hours ago
ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest