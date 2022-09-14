Britney Spears wishes two sons happy birthday amid their estrangement

Britney Spears wished her sons a happy birthday with throwback Instagram photos amid their estrangement.

“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!!” the singer, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow Tuesday.

“Love you both so much 🥰 !!!” the Grammy winner went on to write to Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, before clarifying, “These photos are from last year !!!”

In the first picture, the songwriter smiled with her arm around her eldest son, while he made a silly face.

Jayden joined the mother-son pair in the second snap, with both the boys and their mom wearing masks while posing beneath an arch.

Later that same day, Spears posted an Instagram video of herself “bawling” while dancing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera !!!” she wrote. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹.”

Spears shares her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her upload comes after the DJ, 44, told the Daily Mail that Preston and Jayden have chosen not to see their mother for “a few months” due to her nude social media activity.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Spears’ former backup dancer alleged in the August interview. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.

“They made the decision not to go to her wedding [to Sam Asghari],” he continued.

The “Walk on By” singer tweeted on Tuesday, “I just…

The “Crossroads” actress responded to his claims via Instagram, accusing her children of “hateful” behavior — which led to Federline posting videos of the “Stronger” singer arguing with the boys.

The footage has since been deleted, with Spears’ lawyer calling it “violating” in an August statement.

Earlier this month, Jayden spoke to the Daily Mail himself about how his mom has “struggled” as a parent. Spears penned a lengthy Instagram post in response.

“it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she wrote.

The former “X Factor” judge went on to bash her youngest son’s subsequent “60 Minutes Australia” appearance, saying she needs “unconditional love and support” from her family members.

“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person,” Spears said in a voice memo.

In more audio clips, the Princess of Pop told her followers that she has “no purpose” and feels like part of her has “died” without her sons in her life as they were her “joy.”