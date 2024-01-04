Britney Spears insists that she will never make music again — even if her team is assembling songwriters for what would be her 10th album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!” the superstar, 42, wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” she elaborated. “For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads you don’t know about me …”

Though Spears seems acutely uninterested in ever stepping foot behind a studio mic again, the “Toxic” singer told her followers that she’s “written over 20 songs for other people” during the past two years.

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!” she emphasized.

The superstar made it clear that making more music is not on her to-do list — even though her team is assembling writers to work on what would be her 10th album. Getty Images

Spears also addressed online speculation that her record-breaking memoir, “The Woman In Me” — which came out Oct. 24, 2023 — was released without her permission.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth,” she wrote. “ … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

Spears’ declaration comes hours after Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were tapped to pen songs for the next installment in the Grammy winner’s discography.

However, our sources noted that the pop icon has not recorded any new material yet, as the project is just beginning to take shape.

Rolling Stone subsequently confirmed about Charli and Michaels signing on to contribute. According to the outlet, producer Cirkut and songwriter Jason Evigan are also on board.

Sources told Rolling Stone that Spears’ management and A&R “are trying to get her excited for the music” despite her disinterest.

“As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her,” an insider said. “Nothing is cemented or in stone.”

Both Michaels, 30, and Evigan, 40, crafted several tracks for Spears’ last album, titled “Glory,” released in 2016. She dropped a deluxe version of the LP — featuring new songs and remixes — in 2020, during the final years of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears’ last album, “Glory,” was released in 2016 during her conservatorship. FilmMagic

The restrictive legal arrangement — established in 2008 by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, to control her financial, professional, personal and medical affairs — was eventually terminated in November 2021.

On the other side of her conservatorship, Britney has dropped two singles: “Hold Me Closer,” a 2022 duet with Elton John, and “Mind Your Business,” a collaboration with will.i.am that was originally recorded for her 2013 album, “Britney Jean,” but released in 2023.

In her book, Britney detailed the experience of recording “Hold Me Closer” as a free woman.

“Recording ‘Hold Me Closer’ and putting it out into the world was a fantastic experience,” she wrote in “The Woman In Me.” “It didn’t feel good — it felt great.”

Still, the former Las Vegas headliner noted that making new music of her own is not at the top of her to-do list.

“Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment,” she wrote.

“Right now, it’s time for me to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the title things, to slow down. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”