Britney Spears teases sequel to memoir after messy Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears teased a second tell-all book weeks before her highly anticipated memoir hits shelves later this month.

“Riding ‘n writing ✍🏻 !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe,” Spears wrote via Instagram Tuesday alongside a video montage from her latest tropical getaway.

In the clip set to the upbeat song “Fall in Love” by Icona Pop, the “Toxic” singer can be seen aboard a private jet with five male friends.

She then pointed her camera toward the window during the flight to show off the crystal blue waters below.

Spears also shared footage of herself riding a horse during the getaway.

The Grammy winner, 41, has been jet-setting following her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

While Spears is already working on a follow-up, her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will include “bombshells” about the pop star’s life.

“It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly,” a source exclusively told Page Six in September.

The insider added that it’s “definitely been intense” for Spears to relive her past.

“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,” the source said, adding that she “details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”

Spears herself teased her memoir on Instagram in July, saying, “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.

The book’s release will come months after Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August after one year of marriage.

Following the separation, Spears has been romantically linked to her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal past.

Last week, police performed a wellness check on the “Gimme More” singer at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion after she posted a video of herself dancing with knives.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” a public information officer said.

Spears later slammed the wellness check, saying that she’s had “enough.”

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???” she wrote via Instagram Saturday.