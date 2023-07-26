Britney Spears, 41, poured her curves into a striking red bikini as she made a subtle jibe at her family in a new post.

The chart-topping musician took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 25) and uploaded a video of her modelling the sultry loungewear piece in her home.

Britney made a subtle dig at her family in the post

In the short teaser, Britney can be seen pulling on the panties lining and teasing her tattoos as she smiles for the camera.

The Gimme More star then twirls for her followers as she gently rests her hands on her peachy bum before spinning again and cracking a massive grin for the camera.

Britney’s hair cascaded her neck and rested against her chest, and she opted for a muted makeup-up pallet with a striking eyeliner that made her eyes pop.

Although turning comments on for the post, Britney wasn’t afraid to take aim at her family in the caption section as the musician continues to be at odds with her family, which includes actress Jamie-Lynn Spears.

Britney’s caption to her 42.1 million followers read: “A week with my fasting book [red book emoj] and things have turned around [monkey and thumbs up emoji] !!! I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE !!!”

Britney’s post comes a few days after fans were left concerned after spotting a new detail on her Instagram profile.

The Princess of Pop appeared to have deleted her account last Saturday (July 22), just a day after releasing new music, leaving her fans baffled.

The songstress released new single ‘Mind Your Business’ on Friday (July 21), in collaboration with rapper Will.i.am.

But just a day later, a fan took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of Britney’s Instagram account, which was blank and read “no posts yet”, asking: “Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Britney deactivated her Instagram.”

In reply, one user wrote: “Don’t be obnoxious! She obv doesn’t want to be bothered rn so give her the space. She doesn’t owe anyone anything.”