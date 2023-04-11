Britney Spears slams trainer who said she needed her ‘younger body’ back

Britney Spears isn’t putting up with body shaming.

The “Toxic” hitmaker revealed she was contemplating hiring a personal trainer, but quickly changed her mind when the fitness pro told her she needed her “younger body” back.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer,” Spears wrote via Instagram on Monday. “And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.”

The “Circus” singer, 41, questioned “why the hell she did that” before revealing that the interaction left her in tears.

“I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!!” she clarified. “I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that’s it!!!”

She continued, “I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!”

Despite knowing that her “body ain’t perfect,” the singer said she wanted to “share what my body looks like at the moment” because she worked her “ass off.”

“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started,” the pop star concluded her lengthy message, which accompanied a video of her dancing in her Los Angeles home to “Feelin’ Love” by Paula Cole.

In the clip, Spears sported a yellow crop top with khaki shorts and brown heels. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace and her wedding ring.

The posts come one week after she and her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, were spotted separately without their wedding rings.

The Grammy winner was seen arriving at LAX Airport ahead of her Puerto Rican getaway without her giant rock on her finger.

Asghari was photographed the following day at a car valet — also without his wedding band.

Nevertheless, Spears’ ring was back on her left hand in her latest social media post, and Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, told Page Six on March 31 that there was no martial strife.

The couple said “I do” in June 2022, seven months after the “Lucky” singer was released from a controversial conservatorship that spanned almost 13 years.