CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears slammed for ‘body shaming’ dancers
Britney Spears is facing backlash after seemingly body shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers.
“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃… I mean why not talk about it ??” the superstar, 40, wrote Monday via Instagram.
Her post was accompanied by a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
Unpacking grievances from her days spent in a conservatorship that stripped her of many personal freedoms, Spears went on to say that her confidence could have benefited from “[choosing] where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”
Meanwhile, Aguilera, 41, went on several tours during Britney’s Sin City run and eventually assumed a residency at Planet Hollywood once her longtime pop rival left.
Fans expressed disappointment in Britney for comparing her dancers’ physiques to those of Aguilera’s.
“Britney… body shaming is out,” one person wrote, with many echoing a similar message.
“Oh honey, delete this while you have time,” a follower urged.
Someone else called Britney “so wrong” for the post, elaborating, “There is so much more to life than looking thin.”
Another person added, “This is so f—king offensive Britney.”
However, Britney — who said in a since-deleted voice memo that she doesn’t mind offending others as she has felt “offended” her whole life — still seems unbothered by any criticism. (“offended 🤷🏼♀️??” she added Sunday. “Don’t watch me 😝 !!!”)
Britney concluded her Monday message by saying, “It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄 !!!”
Britney previously lamented over being the “heavy girl” on stage, saying it “wasn’t fun” and rather “humiliating” in a March Instagram post.
This also isn’t the first time Britney has mentioned Aguilera via social media. Back in November, she dragged her former “All New Mickey Mouse Club” co-star for staying silent on her conservatorship struggles.
“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Britney wrote over a clip of Aguilera’s red carpet snub the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards the night before.
“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued. “I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”
Aguilera’s publicist, Brett Ruttenberg, who accompanied her to the event, quickly intercepted with, “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!”
“I can’t,” Aguilera then said as she walked away, adding, “But I’m happy for her!”
In January, two months after Britney’s conservatorship was finally terminated, Aguilera shared public support for the “Crossroads” actress.
“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated: that I couldn’t be happier for her,” Aguilera told media personality Enrique Santos while promoting her Spanish EP, “La Fuerza.”
“Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.”
CELEBRITIES
Pete Davidson copies Kanye West’s Met Gala look at Emmys 2022
Is Kanye West styling Pete Davidson now?
On Monday, September 12, the “SNL” star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmys to present the award for Best Comedy Series, dressed in a low-key outfit that happened to have a major place in ex Kim Kardashian‘s past.
Davidson, 28, wore a gray Dickies “Eisenhower” jacket ($60) with matching gray pants and white sunglasses — an outfit nearly identical to one previously worn by West, 45.
The rapper wore the same jacket in black while accompanying then-wife Kardashian to the “Camp”-themed Met Gala in 2019. His understated look was an attempt to draw attention away from himself and toward the Skims founder, whose wet-looking Thierry Mugler dress and waist-whittling corset made her the talk of the night.
Her sexy look was a point of controversy for the couple, who fought about the dress on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” with West memorably telling her, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”
“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kardashian shot back at the time.
And she didn’t stop wearing sultry looks after their divorce; when Davidson accompanied Kim to the 2022 Met Gala several years later, the reality star was once again the center of attention, this time by borrowing Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for the night.
Perhaps Davidson’s Emmys look was a nod to the pair’s past as well. Kardashian bleached her hair platinum blond for the Met in an effort to fully channel the “Some Like It Hot” star — and Davidson later followed suit with a blond dye job of his own.
Though he went back to brunette last month shortly after their split, the “King of Staten Island” rocked a bleached ‘do once more at the awards show.
Could this mean the two have reunited? Or is Davidson trying to win his ex back with his style?
CELEBRITIES
Nosa Rex in alleged sugar mummy scandal for splashing millions on SUV days after acquiring a mansion
Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, popularly known as Nosa Rex, who recently splashed millions on a brand new SUV days after a multimillion naira house has got tongues wagging about the source of his all-of-a-sudden wealth which some have attributed to sugar mummies.
Kemi FIlani recalls that Nosa Rex bought himself a brand new Lexus SUV to celebrate his achievements in the industry, barely a few days after they acquired a new mansion in the heart of Lagos and paid in full.
“We paid in full!!! Thank you, Jesus! What God can not do, does not exist,” Nosa Rex’s wife announced on social media after they marked their 7th wedding anniversary on August 22, 2022.
Mixed reactions have now trailed the different acquisitions as some fans have opined that the married father of three, is probably making the money from some rich sugar mummies, and not just acting.
Nosa Rex, a father of three via his Instagram page revealed that his wife had tolerated his excesses. He also showered praises on her for always being there for him.
“Na wa o. I wonder which woman is funding this lifestyle. Because it’s not a movie that will give this much money to buy this. Tell us the woman that funded this. Stop misleading young men” one Evelyn reacted on Instagram.
Some other fans also noted that if such a lifestyle was displayed by a female actor, many would have opined that she has some sugar daddies footing her bills.
One Mr Iyke wrote “Imagine how partial and bais we could be in rating people’s success…If it’s a Female Nollywood actress that bought a house and an automobile, I’m sure people will attribute their success to one Sugar daddy or Chairman somewhere. Now it’s a male and all I’m seeing is congratulations. Please let’s stop making it look like women have no destiny or successful values in Nigeria. Women are built to be the successful the same way men were built to.”
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox sparks rumors she got her breast implants redone
Megan Fox fans are speculating that she had her breast implants redone after new photos emerged from Beyoncé’s 41st birthday.
In the snaps, the actress, 36, rocked a sparkly silver bra top that showed off her ample cleavage.
Several social media users noted that the top appeared to highlight her seemingly enhanced chest, writing things like, “New boobs ? 👀” and “Did…. did she get her tits done??? 😍🔥.”
Dana Omari, who frequently posts about celebrity cosmetic surgery transformations on her @igfamousbydana account, claimed she received “almost 100 messages” inquiring about Fox after the actress shared the pics via Instagram late Sunday.
“Around June of this year I noticed they were much larger … but the Beyoncé party pics (sparkly bra top) REALLY showed off the change. This is definitely a revision,” Omari alleged in a post shared Monday.
“She had small implants way back in the day. Around the time she started dating MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] I noticed a change in them. I can’t know for sure if it’s not weight gain, I think it might be? But it’s also highly possible it’s a revision.”
Fans continued to share similar remarks in the comments section of Fox’s post.
“Did she have a boob job,” one follower asked, while another suggested that her chest looked “rock hard” and that she should “get her money back.”
A third fan even joked that she wanted to “fist bump” Fox’s surgeon because her “titties look brand new and delicious.”
Fox, who was joined at the party by fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, paired the sultry top with a pair of matching sparkly hot pants, silver platform pumps and knee-high white socks.
Meanwhile, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 32, dressed to impress in shiny blue pants and a pink faux fur coat.
The two were both photographed outside of the party mansion in Bel Air, Calif. However, it’s unclear whether they arrived together.
