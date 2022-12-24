Britney Spears shares yet another topless video

Britney Spears did it again.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer posted yet another topless video of herself in the shower, on Instagram on Friday.

In the clip, Spears, 41, stares intently into the camera while holding her breasts with her hair in a messy bun and smudged black eye makeup running down her face.

She captioned the video with a simple rose emoji.

The post comes on the heels of her husband, Sam Asghari confessing that he prefers the performer not to post nude content on social media.

After several fans negatively commented on some racy snaps, he clapped back.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” the “Lioness” actor, 28, wrote before admitting, “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Asghari was referring to the restrictive 13-year conservatorship wielded by the “Crossroads” star’s father, Jamie Spears.

The elder Spears petitioned and was awarded an emergency temporary conservatorship in early 2008.

Last June, Britney addressed a judge at a public hearing, claiming that her conservators were “abusive” and “bullying her.”

On Sept. 29, 2021, Jamie was officially suspended from Britney’s conservatorship.

Since then, the “Toxic” singer has often posted nude photos and videos to Instagram.

Her two sons—Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16— have also decided not to see her because they are embarrassed by her naked posts, their father Kevin Federline claimed in August.

She has also publicly feuded with her mother, Lynne, and sister, Jamie-Lynn.

Although the performer seemingly extended an olive branch to the family matriarch earlier this week.

“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” the mom of two wrote alongside a photo of herself taken during a trip to Mexico.

Britney also posted a surprisingly tender tribute to her younger sister on her birthday, calling her “brave” and “inspiring.”

However, days later the performer sent the “Zoey 101” alum warning her to have “self-worth” and blamed social media for warping her perception of Britney.