Britney Spears is reflecting on her new single life nearly four months after estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

“It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad,” the “Toxic” singer wrote in a lengthy post shared on Instagram Sunday.

“I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that.”

Spears — who was with Asghari for seven years before their split — added that she’s “honestly bored” from doing the “same thing every day” as a single woman.

However, she noted that she’s proud of her life today.

“The way I live my life is mine,” she continued, adding, “I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

The former personal trainer, 29, filed for divorce from the music superstar, 42, in August after one year of marriage. Their date of separation was listed as July 28.

The filing came amid allegations that Spears had been unfaithful and physically abusive.

At the time, Asghari reportedly claimed to friends that the Grammy winner had left him with a black eye during one of their fights.

Per TMZ, the “nuclear argument” that led to their split was over allegations that Spears had cheated with one of her housekeepers and had asked another staff member to film her naked.

While the cheating claims were never confirmed, Page Six learned two months after their split that Spears was dating Paul Richard Soliz — her housekeeper with a criminal past.

Soliz was hired by the pop star in 2022 to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

The two were spotted on multiple outings together in the weeks following her breakup from Asghari, but they have not been pictured together in recent months.