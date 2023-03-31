Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ditch wedding rings

9 total views

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ditched their wedding rings ahead of the pop star jetting off on vacation without her husband.

Spears has been enjoying some rest and relaxation in Mexico with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson, while Asghari remains in Los Angeles.

The “Toxic” singer’s ring was nowhere to be found as she arrived at LAX airport Tuesday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which show her getting into an SUV with a teddy bear before traveling to Cabo.

Asghari, meanwhile, was photographed walking away from a car valet Thursday — also without his wedding band.

Despite the eyebrow-raising coincidence, a source tells Page Six that the actor took off his ring because he is filming a project.

Spears’ diamond sparkler also has been noticeably absent from her Instagram videos, including one she posted Thursday night of herself twirling in a bedazzled blue dress.

Reps for Spears and Asghari didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Just last month, the couple shared photos of themselves heading to Target in matching outfits for a day of shopping. Presumably, all was well with their marriage at that point.

The following day, Spears, 41, denied a report that she had “almost died” prior to her family’s failed intervention and included a message of support from Asghari, whom she married in June 2022.

“As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya,” she wrote in her social media post of the rumors.

Asghari, 29, issued a statement of his own confirming that the intervention, which had been planned over concerns for Spears’ health, did not take place — but he also didn’t deny one was in the works.

“My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances,” he said.

“Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

Asghari’s clarification came after a source said the intervention never happened because it was ultimately deemed “unnecessary.”

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted,” our insider shared.

Concerns for Spears began to swirl in January when she was seen getting upset at a restaurant over fans invading her privacy and filming her. After fans subsequently decided to call police to perform a wellness check on the “…Baby One More Time” songstress, she denied having a “breakdown.”

“It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!” she posted.

Spears was in a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. She was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander and former dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.