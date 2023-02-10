Britney Spears responds to claims family planned intervention

Britney Spears fiercely denied her family and friends tried to plan an intervention for her behind her back.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” the pop superstar, 41, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption Thursday night.

“I mean at some point enough is enough,” she went on. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

“I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year,” she continued. “No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!”

“As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya,” she concluded her post.

Sources previously said that concerned people in Spears’ inner circle were in talks to try to get her to seek treatment on Tuesday.

However, we heard the plan was ultimately foiled, as it was deemed “unnecessary.”

Spears reportedly did meet with a doctor on Wednesday, though, and the meeting went “well.”

An insider told us on Thursday, “Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted.”

According to TMZ, Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, and her manager had spearheaded a plan to sequester the “Toxic” singer in a house in Los Angeles for two months.

They were reportedly concerned for her mental health due to medication-related issues.

Reps for Asghari did not return requests for comment, but the “Family Business” actor, 28, portrayed an image on social media that all was copacetic.

On Wednesday, Asghari posted a video on his Instagram Stories of him and Spears playfully modeling shirts in a dressing room mirror while on a shopping trip.

“Matching outfits at target,” the former fitness trainer captioned the clip.

Spears and Asghari have been married since June 2022. The couple tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding at the “Hold Me Closer” singer’s California home, surrounded by A-list stars including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Since then, though, Spears has taken to social media to air her grievances about her big day.

In November 2022, the “Gimme More” singer admitted she wasn’t fully “present” at her wedding, noting, “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Spears’ social media behavior has sparked concern among several fans, some of whom have even gone “too far” by calling police to perform a wellness check on the pop icon after she deleted her Instagram.

However, Spears has insisted that she is not ill, telling her followers in January, “Nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!”