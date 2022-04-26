CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears quits social media ‘for a little while’ after announcing pregnancy
Britney Spears is taking a break from her social media “for a little while” – not long after sharing her pregnancy announcement.
The singer, 40, explained she is not going to be active on Instagram or any other platform over the next few weeks, as she takes a hiatus from her social media.
Britney is expecting her third child this year – her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
It is not uncommon for Britney to disappear off of the face of the earth after sharing big news – as she did the same thing back in September, when Sam proposed to her.
She briefly deleted her own Instagram page after telling her followers she is set to get married.
At the time, Britney declared she was taking “time off” to celebrate her engagement.
Earlier this week, the glowing mum-to-be opened up about having another baby and how special the moment is for her.
Britney said: “I genuinely like holding this precious miracle inside of me … I just want time to stop and hold it in here for eternity … the stillness of holding something so holy and beautiful inside me makes me feel more blessed than anything.”
he Toxic singer had fans guessing her baby’s gender recently as she shared a post of her rolling around on the beach in the Mexican heat.
Fans were quick to flood the comments with the first to not beat around the bush, writing: “It’s definitely a girl.”
Many more agreed as they shared their love of the “beautiful” image, with some urging Britney to not forget that she is as “beautiful” as well.
Britney had often said in the past that she hoped to have another child but during her 13-year conservatorship, she was mandated to stay on birth control by her father Jamie Spears, who presided over it until his involvement was ended last year.
CELEBRITIES
Rob Kardashian claims he didn’t love Blac Chyna as he gives testimony in court case
Rob Kardashian took to the stand to testify against Blac Chyna in her court battle against members of his family and he made a series of stunning revelations.
The model, 33, and mother to Rob’s five-year-old daughter Dream, is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for “millions” after claiming they played a role in E! cancelling her Rob & Chyna reality series.
Wednesday saw Rob, 35, take to the stand in a navy shirt and black trousers as he reportedly cut a nervous figure.
He revealed how he had originally started talking to his now-ex on Instagram when he left college.
He claimed he thought she was the one for him after she accepted him through his “lowest point” in 2016 and explained how they’d talk for hours each night at the start.
However, he said she went on to beat him on a number of occasions throughout their relationship.
He testified that when he proposed, he didn’t love Chyna, saying: “It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl.”
When talking about his daughter with Chyna, he revealed it wasn’t a mistake and she wasn’t born out of spite, but continued to claim there was no real love throughout the pair’s relationship.
Rob later recalled how Chyna had also disrespected his family on a large number of occasions.
He told the court: “There were 100 different times she was disrespectful towards my family,” adding: “She tried to threaten my little sister Kylie.”
And when asked about the 2016 fight between himself and Chyna, he claimed that was “just one instance of a domestic dispute”.
He said he originally believed the dispute was just a playful act but things quickly turned when a gun was pulled on him.
He continued: “You don’t point a gun at your fiancé’s head, I don’t think it was playful at that point.”
Rob claimed he believed the model had been drinking and taking cocaine at the time of the incident and went on to allege she grabbed a metal pole and hit him with it.
The claim was also discussed earlier in the day when Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble took to the stand.
In his testimony, Gamble claimed Chyna had launched an attack on Rob and threw a chair at his car.
The 41-year-old was asked by the Kardashian-Jenner attorney whether Chyna “beat the s*** out of Rob,” to which Gamble replied: “Yes.”
The case continues.
CELEBRITIES
Tom Parker’s widow shares heartbreaking message a week after funeral
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has shared a heartbreaking message a week after The Wanted star’s funeral.
The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share an emotional poem about grief as she struggles to come to terms with her loss.
Singer Tom was just 33 when he died in March after a long battle with terminal brain cancer.
Sharing the heartfelt poem on her Instagram stories, Kelsey said: “Grief may feel like the dying of the soul while the body still lives, but you are alive my friend.
“And they are not, nor do they want you to be with them just yet. They very much want you to live.”
The poem continued: “Do not fear the grief you feel, it’s just love thrashing around, looking for somewhere to go. So give it somewhere to go.”
At the end of the post, it said the poem was called ‘I Wish I Knew’ by Donna Ashworth.
Kelsey shared the post seven days after attending her husband’s funeral on April 20.
The service was held at the St Francis of Assisi Church in Petts Wood, south east London.
Fans were invited to line the streets and welcomed outside the church as the service was played out on screens.
Tom’s The Wanted bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness were the pallbearers.
His poignant funeral song was reportedly Live Forever by Oasis, which was said to be playing as he died surrounded by friends and family.
In a pre-recorded eulogy at the service which left the congregation in tears, Kelsey called Tom her “soulmate” and said he had “taught their children how to be brave”.
She added the boy band star would still be alive today “if love alone could have saved him”.
She said: “You’ve shown our children how to be brave, courageous and strong.
“Even in our darkest days, we tried to stay positive. Positive Parker’s forever.
“[The children] will always know how much you loved them. And let’s be honest, they now have the best guardian angel looking over them through life and so have I. We will carry on your legacy forever.
“I just want to thank Noreen and Nigel (Tom’s parents) for raising the man I fell in love with and bringing him into the world because he is my world.
‘Soulmates … that is what we are. You were my best friend, but more.”
Kelsey continued: “You are the one person in the world who knows me best and who I know better than anyone.
“You are the one who accepted me and believed in me before anyone else did.
“And we truly lived a 1,000 years in 13 years.
“We have had a lifetime together and I will carry you, my soulmate, with me until we meet again.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2F3am%2Fcelebrity-news%2Ftom-parkers-widow-shares-heartbreaking-26813690&cre=bottom&cip=34&view=web
“Our souls are endless. I can still feel you with me now,” said the mum.
In her final parting, Kelsey told her husband: “Remember I love you one more than you can ever say. You will always be my angel Tommy boy in the sky. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I love you, babe, from your babe.”
After her eulogy Kelsey kissed her husband’s coffin goodbye and laid a single white flower on top.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be planning their happy ever after, but the duo are reportedly not planning to have any children together.
The couple recently got engaged for the second time almost two decades after the actor originally popped the question.
It didn’t work out first time round and the pair went their separate ways, with J-Lo having twins Emme and Max, 13, with Marc Anthony.
Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
However, now they have reunited, they appear to be happy with their own broods and don’t plan any further additions.
A source told HollywoodLife : “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.
“J-Lo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added.
“They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”
The source added that the singer has a special bond with Ben’s youngest child Samuel, who is said to be very much like his dad.
They continued: “She treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother. Ben and J-Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids.
“They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.”
The glam couple were spotted on Tuesday picking up a host of rental equipment and looking set for a big party.
The pair were seen lugging the equipment from a store in Burbank, California, known for renting camera drones and stabilisers.
They both donned a casual choice of outfit, with Jennifer rocking a white t-shirt with a red retro Coca-Cola logo. She paired it with a dark blue pair of baggy jeans and her signature hoop earrings and high ponytail.
Her huge engagement ring was in full vision and she looked in good spirits as she walked behind her man.
Ben seemed to be the mover as he carried a number of heavy-looking boxes.
He wore a maroon t-shirt with The Dickens emblazoned across the front.
Latest News
- NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
- Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
- VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
- Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
- EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks sink to their lowest in 6 weeks; Nasdaq drops 3.9%
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures rise as investors consider Tuesday’s sharp losses, earnings reports
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
-
NEWS1 day ago
I’ve decided to run, I owe no one else any allegiance – Osinbajo
-
POLITICS1 day ago
How APC governors shunned Tinubu, Osinbajo, sold Jonathan to Buhari
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Okorocha leaks Buhari’s top secret ahead of 2023 presidential election
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Google parent Alphabet misses estimates on YouTube, Europe ads