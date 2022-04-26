Britney Spears quits social media ‘for a little while’ after announcing pregnancy

Britney Spears is taking a break from her social media “for a little while” – not long after sharing her pregnancy announcement.

The singer, 40, explained she is not going to be active on Instagram or any other platform over the next few weeks, as she takes a hiatus from her social media.

Britney is expecting her third child this year – her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Britney has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

It is not uncommon for Britney to disappear off of the face of the earth after sharing big news – as she did the same thing back in September, when Sam proposed to her.

She briefly deleted her own Instagram page after telling her followers she is set to get married.

At the time, Britney declared she was taking “time off” to celebrate her engagement.

Earlier this week, the glowing mum-to-be opened up about having another baby and how special the moment is for her.

Britney said: “I genuinely like holding this precious miracle inside of me … I just want time to stop and hold it in here for eternity … the stillness of holding something so holy and beautiful inside me makes me feel more blessed than anything.”

he Toxic singer had fans guessing her baby’s gender recently as she shared a post of her rolling around on the beach in the Mexican heat.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with the first to not beat around the bush, writing: “It’s definitely a girl.”

Many more agreed as they shared their love of the “beautiful” image, with some urging Britney to not forget that she is as “beautiful” as well.

Britney had often said in the past that she hoped to have another child but during her 13-year conservatorship, she was mandated to stay on birth control by her father Jamie Spears, who presided over it until his involvement was ended last year.