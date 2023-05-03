Britney Spears posts close-up photo of ample cleavage in sexy lace bra

Britney Spears posted a close-up Instagram photo of her cleavage on Tuesday, alongside a rather confusing caption.

“If I clapped my tits could I make one POP like a balloon 🎈 on Thursday ???” she wrote. “TICK TOCK TICK TOCK !!! I salute all bitches today NOT with my middle finger 🖕🏻… just my chest y’all !!!!”

The 41-year-old hitmaker rocked a black, lacy push-up bra in the snap yet she cropped out her face from the sexy selfie.

The “Toxic” singer is no stranger when it comes to baring it all on social media, often posting videos of herself naked in the shower and on the beach.

She gave fans a look at her ample chest. Instagram/britneyspears

However, her strange social media behavior has become increasingly concerning for her friends and family, who planned on having an intervention for the songstress.

According to TMZ, her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors planned to try to convince Spears to get treatment and sequester her in a house in Los Angeles for two months.

Yet sources tell Page Six the plan eventually crumbled because it was deemed “unnecessary” amid growing scrutiny in the media.

The singer has had a difficult time adjusting to her new life after being legally locked into a 13-year conservatorship — which was officially terminated in November 2021 — under the guise of her father, Jamie Spears.

Despite her challenges, the Grammy winner is gearing up to release a “brutally honest” memoir this fall.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” one source told Page Six.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

The “Gimme More” singer worked with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, a novelist and journalist for publications such as The Atlantic, New York Magazine, and Time. He has also profiled stars including Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Adele.