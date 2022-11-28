Britney Spears poses nude in bathtub: ‘Keep clapping’

Oops, she did it again.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday to share more pics of herself posing completely nude – this time, in a bathtub.

“I like to suck 😳😳😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” she captioned the NSFW post, which showed her leaning back in the tub while cupping her breasts.

She strategically used a pink flower emoji to censor her lady parts.

“Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!! Keep clapping bitch 👏🏻 !!!”

Naturally, fans and critics alike took to the comments section to weigh in on the racy pics and confusing caption.

“I read the caption 3 times & am still confused,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “The caption is sending me into orbit 😭💀.”

A third follower chimed in, asking, “Um what is this caption girl?”

Spears, 40, has made it a habit of sharing nude pics via the social media app in recent months, after being “freed” from her 13-year conservatorship last November.

While many have praised the “Toxic” singer for her no-holds-barred antics, ex Kevin Federline alleged that the two sons he shares with Spears –Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 – have begged her to stop.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” Federline, 44, told The Daily Mail earlier this year.

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ current husband, Sam Asghari, has defended the singer’s posts on numerous occasions.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers [sic] choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers emberrassed [sic] of their parents,” the fitness guru, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story in August amid Federline’s claims.

“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers [sic] choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed [sic] about just lots of things to be proud of ❤️🙏 .”