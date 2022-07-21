CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears poses fully nude in bed
It’s Britney Spears, bitch!
The pop star took to social media once again on Thursday to share a series of pics of herself posing nude in her London hotel room.
In one of the sexy snaps shared to Instagram, Spears, 40, grabbed her cheeks as she showed off her backside – using different emojis to keep the photos PG.
“Heart or flower??? 🌹🌹🌹💕💕💕,” she asked her followers, referencing the emoticons used to blur her assets.
In more photos, the “Toxic” singer cupped her breasts with her hands as she struck sultry poses on her plush bed. She wore nothing but a necklace and a turquoise leopard-print thong, which she apparently purchased in Mexico.
“Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong 🙈 !!!” she captioned a second post, where she also shared a snap of herself lying on her belly with her back tattoo on full display.
“ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT 🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote in another.
In a similar photo, she wore the same wild underwear as she covered her chest with her hands, but let her nipple slip out and censored it with a red heart emoji.
“Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ????” she captioned the racy post.
The pop star also made a joke about the lengths she went to capture her photo shoot.
“I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈🙈,” Spears shared.
The singer shared her revealing photo series just days after singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.”
Spears has been speaking more freely and posting wild snaps to her social media pages after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
She posted photos of herself swimming in the buff earlier this month and posed topless in May after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage.
Spears has been living her best life since tying the knot with Sam Asghari in June. At the wedding, she danced in a diamond thong.
The couple met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” They took their love public in January 2017 and got engaged in September 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian denies Kylie Jenner engagement rumor from fake Mason account
Kourtney Kardashian shut down rumors that Kylie Jenner is getting married after a fake Instagram account claiming to be her 12-year-old son, Mason, sparked engagement speculation.
“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” the Poosh founder, 43, tweeted Thursday. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.
“So I will spell it out clearly,” she went on to write. “That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”
Kardashian, who is also the mother of daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, posted the same statement to her Instagram Story.
The reality star’s clarification came after an account pretending to be her eldest child alleged that Jenner, 24, recently celebrated a bridal party.
“Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life,” the post read, according to Radar Online. “Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!”
The user even shared screenshots of text messages that it alleged the Kylie Cosmetics creator had sent to her nephew.
“You need to stop,” read the first text, followed by, “Delete that now” and “MASON.”
While hoax accounts for Kardashian’s eldest child have made headlines in the past, Mason created his own in March 2020 — which his mom promptly deleted.
“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing … so I just [deleted it],” Kardashian told her Instagram followers at the time. “It’s gone. It’s deleted.”
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added that she and Mason’s dad, Scott Disick, felt the preteen was too young to be on the app.
“He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13,” she explained. “I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean.”
Later that same week, Mason made a TikTok account, which was also ultimately deleted.
“I went viral,” Mason said in a Live video before losing access to the app. “I would’ve had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I kept it up.”
Mason does not appear to have returned to social media since, although his sister frequently posts TikToks from an account she shares with Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Lizzo wraps herself in the same Balenciaga tape that Kim Kardashian wore at Paris Fashion Week
Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s lookbook!
On the cover of Elle UK’s September 2022 issue, the “Good as Hell” singer, 34, recreated the Kardashians star’s Balenciaga tape ensemble that she donned during Paris Fashion Week in March.
Giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, Lizzo shared a hilarious Instagram clip on Wednesday in which she attempts to perform her viral “About Damn Time” TikTok dance in the outfit
“IM A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS 😫,” she joked in the caption.
While Lizzo may have brought the Balenciaga tape to the cover of Elle UK, Kardashian, 41, actually wrapped her signature curves in the yellow caution tape earlier this year.
The SKIMS founder donned the look while attending the Balenciaga Winter ’22 show, which featured its 360° collection, in March. The show also acknowledged the war in Ukraine.
Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, a refugee of the Georgian Civil War, wore a shirt that resembled the Ukrainian flag as he posed for pictures next to Kardashian.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” Gvasalia, 41, wrote in a statement about the show at the time.
“Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion,” he continued.
CELEBRITIES
Alec Baldwin explains ‘why’ he and pregnant Hilaria have so ‘many children’
Alec Baldwin is setting the record straight on “why” he and his pregnant wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have such a large family.
“People comment about how many children we have and ask why,” the actor, 64, captioned an Instagram video Sunday.
“This is why,” he continued. “The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people.”
In the social media upload, Hilaria, 38, handed their youngest two children bottles of milk after dressing Eduardo and Lucia, both 1, in matching puppy onesies.
The toddlers’ outfits were complete with floppy ears and a tail.
“Some kids want to be superheroes and royals, my babies want to be puppies … as they are animal super fans,” Hilaria wrote on her own account. “They dressed up last night.”
The former yoga instructor and the “30 Rock” alum also share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 4. In March, they announced that they have a baby girl on the way.
“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria captioned her Instagram announcement video.
“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” she continued at the time. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.”
The following month, Alec explained why they keep expanding their family.
“People ask why,” the New York native captioned an Instagram video of Lucia. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”
Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in June 2012, 10 years after he divorced his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
The Oscar nominee and the former model, 68, share daughter Ireland, 26, and Hilaria has been vocal over the years about her strong relationship with her stepdaughter.
“I never tried to be her mom,” the “Living Clearly Method” author told Us Weekly in March 2020. “I think that’s really important. … We are just like girlfriends.”
