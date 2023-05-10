Britney Spears over-caffeinated, staying awake for days: report

Britney Spears has reportedly consumed energy drinks and stayed awake for three days in a row.

The “Womanizer” singer allegedly imbibes Red Bull, Celsius and other caffeinated beverages “nonstop,” which is not uncommon for people with mental illnesses, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Sources claimed to the outlet that Spears drinks so much caffeine that she will sometimes stay up for days at a time.

“Celebrity Rehab” host Dr. Drew Pinksy also said that people who struggle with their mental health crave the “high” that caffeinated drinks provide them.

A rep for Spears didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

TMZ’s forthcoming TV special, “Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom,” will detail the pop star’s life in the year and a half since she was freed from her conservatorship.

Its trailer also teased an inside look at 41-year-old Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari, a failed intervention, her family feud and more.

The site’s managing editor Fabian Garcia claimed Spears once “got physical” with Asghari, while executive producer Harvey Levin alleged that her marriage is in “deep trouble.”

The special will also “reveal concern among those closest to her that she’s a danger to herself and others,” according to a press release.

However, Spears previously shot down TMZ’s report that she “almost died” following the cancellation of her intervention in February.

“I mean at some point enough is enough,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

The “Me Against the Music” performer said she was not “surprised” by the hearsay but maintained she is doing the “best” she can.

“As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!” she concluded her post. “All that love right back at ya.”

Sources previously told Page Six that concerned people in Spears’ inner circle were in talks to try to get her to seek treatment.

However, we heard the plan was ultimately foiled, as it was deemed “unnecessary.”

Spears reportedly did meet with a doctor, and the meeting went “well.”