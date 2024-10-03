It’s officially over for Paul Soliz and his estranged wife Nicole Mancilla!

Mancilla filed for divorce from Britney Spears’ former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday after eight years of marriage.

In docs , it was revealed that Soliz’s ex cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed their official date of separation as June 29, 2023.

Not only did Mancilla ask for legal and physical custody of her and Soliz’s five children, but she also is seeking spousal support.

Additionally, Mancilla is asking the court to terminate her ex’s ability to request spousal support from her.

Furthermore, Soliz’s ex is requesting that he be responsible for paying her attorney’s fees.

The “Gimme More” singer and Soliz were first linked to each other in Sept. 2023, amid Spears’ divorce from Sam Asghari.

Despite their whirlwind romance, Spears, 42, and Soliz seemingly broke up in July when the songstress declared herself “single as f–k” via Instagram.

In the since-deleted Instagram caption, the mother of two claimed that she “will never be with another man” as long as she lives.

Days later, Spears dumped her former employee after she felt that he was taking advantage of her.

Nearly one month after the breakup, Spears was photographed spending time with Soliz and three of his children at a trampoline park in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Spears attempted to go incognito with aviator sunglasses, an orange T-shirt and white Daisy Duke shorts. The Grammy winner was also seen holding one of the children by the hand.

Aside from being Spears’ former housekeeper, Soliz is also a known criminal who has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and at least one felony.

In May, Soliz and Spears made headlines when they were involved in a heated argument at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Not only was an ambulance called, but Spears shared photos of a foot injury a few days later. “Walking on a broken foot … if i go fast it goes numb !!!” she wrote on Instagram on May 10.

Earlier, on May 2, Spears denied the altercation with Soliz altogether and claimed that she was photographed crying due to her injured foot.