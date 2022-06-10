Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding

Britney Spears finally got her happily ever after.

The pop star married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, Thursday night in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The star-studded guest list included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, the latter of whom designed Spears’ dress for her fairy-tale wedding.

The bride’s attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, and backup dancers from her Las Vegas residency, “Piece of Me,” were also in attendance.

However, Spears’ estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not there — nor were her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Her brother, Bryan Spears, was the only immediate family member on hand.

The big day started out chaotically, as the “Womanizer” singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested outside her home early Thursday afternoon after attempting to crash the wedding.

A source told Page Six exclusively that Spears was “shaken” by the incident but refused to let it “get her down.” Rosengart, meanwhile, told us that he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.

After the actor proposed, the former Mouseketeer quickly got to work on drafting a prenuptial agreement with the help of a family law attorney, according to documents obtained by Page Six at the time.

Spears said during an impassioned court speech in June 2021 that she had wanted to tie the knot and have a child with Asghari sooner but was not allowed due to her restrictive conservatorship, which controlled her personal life and money from February 2008 until its termination in November 2021.

“I have an [IUD] in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told a Los Angeles judge at the time. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone.”

Following the dissolution of the 13-year legal arrangement, the “Toxic” singer and Asghari announced in April that she was pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage in May, but the couple have vowed to “continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Spears met Asghari in October 2016 when the chiseled personal trainer played her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video.

They started dating soon after, with the Grammy winner making their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017.

Spears and Asghari made several public appearances together in the years that followed, including at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018 and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiere in July 2019.

“Sam has been a huge support for Britney,” a source told Page Six in June 2021. “He helps boost her confidence.”

The “Crossroads” actress was previously married to Alexander, a childhood friend from Louisiana, for an infamous 55 hours in January 2004 and backup dancer-turned-DJ Kevin Federline, who is the father of her sons, from October 2004 to July 2007.