Britney Spears kisses Sam Asghari amid troubled marriage claims

Britney Spears continues to shut down rumors that her marriage to Sam Asghari is “troubled.”

The “Toxic” singer posted a reel to Instagram Wednesday in which she kisses her husband numerous times while standing on her tip toes.

“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!” she captioned the video that also showed off some of her expansive property.

“Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!”

Notably, the comments on her posts have been turned off.

Not long after, Spears also shared a video of her husband and his friend and revealed it was her “first time” she was spending time with one of Asghari’s pals.

“First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends!!! My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years,” she captioned the Instagram Story video.

“@samasghari is sort of silly about it too [rolling eye emojis] it was cool to make contact yesterday!!!”

The “Crossroads” star, 41, has been posting about the Iranian actor frequently since Monday when TMZ’s shocking documentary about her life post-conservatorship aired.

While Spears seemed relatively unfazed by the unauthorized project, Asghari felt strongly enough to blast the documentary ahead of its release.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari began in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night.

“It was absolutely disgusting.”

Asghari, 29, took aim at TMZ for putting Spears “under the microscope” when she is finally free from outsiders’ control and encouraged readers not to fall for “clickbait” stories.

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked, rhetorically.

“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online,” Asghari continued.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”