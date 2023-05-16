Britney Spears hasn’t seen kids in ‘over a year,’ sons stopped answering texts

Britney Spears reportedly hasn’t seen her teenage sons in “well over a year” following their public spat about her behavior on social media.

“By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious,” TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the documentary, “TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.”

A source confirmed to Page Six that the last time the “Toxic” singer saw sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 was at “the very beginning of 2022” — before her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Spears’ relationship with her sons had been on the rocks for a while before finally coming to a head in August 2022 after Jayden publicly criticized her parenting skills.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the Daily Mail at the time.

According to the boy’s father, Kevin Federline, Spears’ penchant for flaunting her nude body online didn’t help matters.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Soon after, Spears said she was saddened to hear the way Jayden spoke about her to the press.

“it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in September 2022.

After the singer posted numerous social media messages targeting her sons, Federline — who reportedly gets $20,000 a month in child support from his ex — posted videos of Spears allegedly yelling at her sons, which were taken without her knowledge.

“He did that, I suspect that he wishes he had not,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said during the documentary, which aired on Monday. “He really felt at some point in time he had to stand up about what was generated about them by Britney’s side.”

However, now that time has gone by, it appears the estranged family might be ready to leave the drama in the past.

“Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit,” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere claimed.

In fact, even Kaplan thinks there is hope for the family, who still has a lot of “love” for one another.

“They love their mother, and they hope that the relationship will improve going forward so that everyone is comfortable, but right now, that is a dynamic that doesn’t seem to be in existence,” the attorney added.Although the new TMZ doc was intended to shine a light on Spears’ life post-conservatorship, her husband called the entire production “disgusting.”

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari began in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night.

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked, rhetorically.