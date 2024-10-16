Britney Spears revealed the impressive list of celebrity women who “inspire” her.

The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share some of her “crazy girl crushes,” including Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Drew Barrymore, and Camila Cabello.

“I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!” Spears wrote. “[Pamela Anderson] is a classic babe and seems so sweet !!!”

“Natalie Portman because I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on !!!”

“Camila Cabello the singer because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!!” the pop star continued.

“Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that !!!”

Spears also gushed over Jenner, writing, “is it even normal to be that pretty ??? Geez.”

She added, “and the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they’re literally gorgeous !!!”

However, the “Circus” singer, 42, admitted she had “no idea” why she was writing the note at the time.

Her list came after she reflected on her female friendships, writing, “I have girlfriends I hang out with every now and then but it’s not the same as when we were younger !!!”

She later concluded, “I’m away writing my novel and learning about myself !!! But I do so miss being silly with the girls !!!”

Though she wasn’t included in Tuesday’s list, Spears has previously revealed she has a girl crush on Taylor Swift.

In November 2023, the “Boys” songstress recalled meeting Swift during her “Oops!… I Did It Again” Tour.

“There was a knock, and then [my good friend] said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course!!!” Spears wrote, recalling that Swift sang “a beautiful song with her guitar.”

“I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable!!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning!!! Girl crush.”