CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari shares loved up snap after controversial nudes
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has shared a “cute” photo of the loved-up couple while some of the star’s fans are pleading with her to stop posting naked photos online.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Sam shared a sweet image of the couple cosied up together at a restaurant. In the image, Britney’s blonde locks are pulled into a high ponytail while she sports a v-neck striped dress.
Sam wears a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé’s knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.
Britney has been enjoying her much longed for freedom in recent months, after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. The conservatorship controlled many aspects of Britney’s professional and personal life for over a decade, including how she spent her money as well as many career and health decisions.
The blonde superstar, who achieved global heights of fame in the 90s, was open about her wishes to be free from the conservatorship. It was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.
Since then, the mum-of-two has taken to Instagram to express her feelings and thoughts on the last 13 years with her millions of fans. Britney has repeatedly slammed her family and many professionals who she worked with during the conservatorship.
Being so open about her experiences has inspired dedicated podcasts like Britney’s Gram which dissects the star’s many Instagram posts. Other fans have expressed concern after the star has taken to posting frequent nude images online, while some celebrate such posts as the star reclaiming control of her image and her life.
In the caption accompanying the recent photo, Sam simply posted a king and queen emoji. The image racked up more than 150,000 likes in 24 hours.
Fans of the couple shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan said: “My favourite couple! Much love and prosperity always”.
Another said: “I love how happy you two look”. A third penned: “You make her so happy”.
Some fans referenced Britney’s recent nude photos. One said: “Man stop her from posting naked pics”, to which another replied: “Why though? Half the celebrities on insta are posting nudes or half naked pics. Who cares?”
Another fan commented: “Love it! You guys are so stinkin cute”. Another said: “Beautiful couple, look after each other”.
Pop icon Britney got engaged to the actor and personal trainer in September 2021. The couple met in 2016 on the set of the music video for her single, Slumber Party.
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna says she’s now born again as she gets baptised on her birthday
Blac Chyna says she is now born again.
The mother-of-two got baptised on her birthday, May 11, 2022.
She shared a video from her baptism to Instagram and talked about new beginnings and being born again.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
Ashley Graham posed nude less than four months after giving birth to twins.
Graham, 34, welcomed twin boys, named Roman and Malachi, with her husband, Justin Ervin, 35, back in January. The couple also have a 2-year-old son named Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020.
Shortly after welcoming her sons, the model stripped down and bared it all for a brand new Spanx campaign.
She also spoke about how much her body has changed following the birth of her sons.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she joked to People magazine while discussing the new Spanx campaign.

“I’m trying to remember – I’ve been modeling for so long – but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”
The ad campaign, which featured Graham naked and using the fabric from Spanx’s new pants to cover her assets, was shot in April and was the first shoot she’s done since giving birth.
She explained: “I’m taking it easy. I’m slowly getting back into work, and I’m picking and choosing very carefully. I don’t want to feel overwhelmed rushing back into work.”

She added: “My body has changed so much. I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna accuses trial judge in her case against the Kardashians of being ‘hostile’ and ‘biased’
Blac Chyna has accused Justice Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani, after losing her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna believes bias from Judge Alarcon greatly affected the outcome of the trial, specifically his instructions to the jury before they ruled against the reality star.
People also reported that the 34-year-old model further claimed that the jury was making ‘key liability verdicts in her favour’ and was even being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.”
The document further stated that Chyna and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Adding to it, it also stated how Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, which she never did.
Recall that Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was tossed out of the courtroom by Alarcon for threatening defendant Kris Jenner and later appeared to threaten the judge himself, though she later claimed her words was aimed at Jenner.
The Kardashian family attorney shot back in a statement, calling Chyna’s latest filing a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial.”
The lawyer goes on to say that while Chyna may be upset with the outcome, “their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions,” adding that her attorney didn’t take issue with the judge until, “after the jury found against her client.”
Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”
After a two week trial, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna, 34, and that while Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie knew that Chyna had a contract with E!, their conduct did not prevent Chyna from performing under that contract.
Chyna has already revealed she plans to appeal her case.
