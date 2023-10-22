Britney Spears explains why she poses nude on Instagram

Britney Spears explains why she frequently poses nude on Instagram in her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” the “…Baby One More Time” singer writes, per the New York Times.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Spears, who was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, has shared countless unclothed photos and videos on social media in recent years, showing off her body on beaches around the world and even going topless while horseback riding.

The risqué posts have driven a wedge between the Grammy winner, 41, and her two sons, Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s like almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden told the UK’s ITV last year. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop.”

Federline, meanwhile, told the same network that he often explains to Preston and Jayden that Instagram is “just another way [Spears] tries to express herself.”

However, the DJ, 45, noted that seeing their mother naked online can be “tough” for the boys.

“I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school,” he added. “Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it?”

Spears has not seen Preston and Jayden in nearly two years, but Page Six recently confirmed that they reconnected over the phone prior to the teens moving to Hawaii with their father in August.

Sources also told us that the pop star has discussed her bombshell-filled book, which hits stores Tuesday, with her children.

Despite their estrangement, Spears dedicated “The Woman in Me” to Preston and Jayden, writing at the beginning of the tell-all that they are the “love of [her] life.”