Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie, spotted after hospitalization

Britney Spears’ estranged father, Jamie Spears, has been spotted for the first time since his recent hospitalization.

The 71-year-old looked notably thin Thursday morning as he was photographed walking outside his Louisiana home wearing a hat and glasses.

Jamie had been suffering with a bad infection that “required surgery” and was “hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.

People subsequently reported that Jamie was “on the mend” and continuing treatment at an outpatient facility.

Jamie also went to the hospital “several months ago,” according to TMZ, to deal with complications that arose from a knee replacement surgery he had undergone in the mid-2000s.

Sources told the outlet that Jamie “lost more than 25 pounds” while battling the infection, which resulted in him being “in and out” of medical care for months.

Thursday’s sighting of Jamie is a rare one, as he has kept a pretty low profile since being axed as Britney’s conservator in September 2021.

Less than two months after the “Toxic” singer, 41, accused her dad of being “abusive” while he was in control of her life, a Los Angeles judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship.

Jamie has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but he and Britney have remained estranged ever since.

Even though Britney had a brief reunion with her mother, Lynne Spears, just a few months before her husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August, a source recently said, “A reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards.”

“Britney is on a healing journey,” our source added.

Part of the “Crossroads” star’s healing journey includes her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which we reported will reveal shocking family secrets and “bombshells” about her life.

The book is set to be released on Oct. 24.