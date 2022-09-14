CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears bursts into tears in dance video
Britney Spears burst into tears while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram just before she uploaded photos celebrating her estranged sons’ birthdays.
“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲 !!!” Spears captioned the video that left several fans concerned for her mental health. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!!”
She added, “Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”
The post didn’t seem out of the ordinary for the pop star, who frequently posts videos of herself busting a move on her social media. But upon twirling several times in the short clip, Spears began to crumble and started crying.
Despite claiming she wasn’t having a “breakdown,” several fans were left concerned for her well-being.
“This woman needs help before it’s too late,” one concerned fan commented on the post, adding, “if you love this woman stop encouraging this behavior.”
“Oh Brit. You really need help. And no I’m not a hater for saying that on the contrary we want her well being and she needs help processing her ordeal. I feel like she has no one,” a second person agreed.
“This is not normal behavior people… she has been through so much and clearly looks like she is about to lose it. This is sad 😢,” a netizen added.
But many fans praised Spears for showing her raw emotions and letting herself release her feelings.
“If we don’t release our tears they build up and are stored as pain. I am in awe of how you process your emotions so gracefully,” someone said.
“Crying is all about spiritual releasing and letting go. It’s a powerful form of healing my love. Keep healing. You are so admirable 💕,” another wrote.
Spears’ emotional post came hours before she shared a post to wish her estranged sons— Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — a happy birthday amid family tensions.
“Love you both so much!!!” she wrote in the post along with photos with her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She added, “These photos are from last year !!!”
Federline revealed the last month that their kids have chosen not seen their mother in months because they are embarrassed by the naked content she’s been posting on the internet since her conservatorship was terminated.
Their children notably did not attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June.
Spears’ emotional post also comes after backlash she received earlier this week for seemingly body-shaming Christina Aguilera and her dancers. She wrote in a post that she would have looked extremely small onstage if she’d had Aguilera’s dancers. Aguilera even unfollowed Spears following the drama.
The singer defended herself, saying she didn’t mean to be critical of people’s bodies.
“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” she insisted in a Tuesday Instagram post.
“By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Nicki Minaj sues blogger Nosey Heaux for calling her a ‘cokehead’
Nicki Minaj is suing blogger Nosey Heaux for calling her a “cokehead.”
According to court docs obtained by Page Six, the rapper, 39, claims that Nosey Heaux — born Marley Green — posted a video Monday that included allegations of drug use.
“[Minaj is] shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true,” Nosey Heaux allegedly said via social media.
“F—k, listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I — we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”
Minaj is also upset with Nosey Heaux for allegedly making disparaging comments about her 1-year-old son, whom the musician shares with husband Kenneth Petty.
Petty, 44, is a registered sex offender convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994. Per the docs, the blogger claimed the couple’s son needs therapy because, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”
“Marley Green is a disgrace — someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki’s 1-year-old son. When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ’Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, told Page Six in a statement.
“Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”
The “Starships” singer is suing Nosey Heaux for defamation, claiming she’s never used cocaine and is seeking damages of no less than $75,000.
After Minaj chose to sue Nosey Heaux, the blogger shared screenshots of an alleged Instagram direct message exchange with the hip-hop star.
“We know you don’t really have any money to speak of so losing all this little advertisement money from YouTube will make a huge dent,” Minaj allegedly wrote. “You’ll only be the first of many tho.”
Nosey Heaux then followed up with, “Are you ok Nicki? File your lawsuit ok? I’m not afraid and I won’t be intimidated.”
Minaj allegedly replied, “YAAAAAYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Brothers reunited by their grief: Princes William, Harry join Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace
Prince William and Prince Harry joined King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
In addition to the 73-year-old monarch’s children, Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked side-by-side behind the casket.
The late queen was initially transported to Buckingham Palace in a hearse Tuesday from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died Sept. 8.
In Wednesday’s procession, her coffin was pulled by a chariot with her crown resting atop it.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession in separate cars. The former rode with Queen Consort Camilla, while the latter sat beside Edward’s wife, Sophie.
William, 40, and Harry, 37, walked side-by-side, mirroring the positions they took when their mom, Princess Diana, died in 1997.
“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Harry, who officially resigned from his royal roles in February 2021, has been estranged from William — but the siblings publicly reunited with their wives for the first time in two years on Saturday.
The Fab Four did a royal walkabout outside Windsor Castle, with the joint outing reportedly initiated by the Prince of Wales.
Not only did the royal brothers make headlines for their different treatment of their wives, but a video of Meghan Markle’s awkward exchange with an aide over flowers also went viral.
Harry and William went on to dine together Tuesday night after the procession to Buckingham Palace.
Oprah Winfrey, who released a bombshell interview with Harry and Markle, 41, in March 2021, told Extra she believes there can be healing within the royal family in the future.
“When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” the former talk show host, 68, explained on Monday. “Hopefully, there will be that.”
Cardi B gives out life lessons, advice and $100,000 donation at her old school
Cardi B has donated $100,000 to her former high school within the Bronx as a part of a collection of visits organized by New York’s Community capacity building group, simply days after expressing outrage at how rising inflation was making it more and more tough for working-class People to seek out and maintain housing.
On Friday, the rapper shocked IS 232 college students within the Morris Heights neighborhood of the Bronx and defined how proud she was of the realm she grew up in.
“Cardi B’s $100K pledge to the humanities will assist college children attain their loftiest heights,” New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks he stated after his go to.
The Neighborhood Capability Improvement group shared its appreciation for the rapper in Twittertogether with a video of Cardi B speaking about rising up within the neighborhood and giving recommendation to younger folks.
“That is what we imply once we say ‘illustration.’ @iamcardib talked about rising up in a low revenue neighborhood and seeing her schooling as a manner out,” her tweet learn.
Cardi B shares her considerations about home costs
The 29-year-old rapper made her concern for American livelihoods clear in a Instagram reside that he posted simply days earlier than the varsity go to, during which he shared anecdotes about watching family members and others wrestle to outlive amid the cost-of-living disaster.
“I used to be serving to my cousin get an condominium and now I am serving to another person get one,” Cardi stated. “I used to be some areas and the best way costs have skyrocketed – life is insufferable.”
“How do folks survive? I wish to know, like my household and pals are so grateful to have me… However what about individuals who haven’t got a self?
The rapper’s remarks replicate actuality: US rent inflation it accelerated in August when housing prices rose 0.7%, marking the largest month-to-month enhance since 1991 and serving to to maintain headline inflation elevated.
“There isn’t any…stock with regards to properties,” he added, noting that even in case you can afford the next value, “it would not matter if the rate of interest is fucking excessive.”
the Effects of skyrocketing inflation they’ve been seen all through the US financial system. Meals prices are up 11.4% from a yr earlier in line with the newest reviews, the largest drop since 1979. Electrical energy costs are up 15.8% since 2021, essentially the most since 1981. Gasoline, in the meantime, fell 10.6% in August, the largest month-to-month drop in additional than two years.
This is what we mean when we say “representation”. @iamcardib spoke about growing up in a low income neighborhood and viewing her education as a way out. We appreciate her raw authenticity and look forward to sharing more with you all about her visit! #Cardi pic.twitter.com/lC4kjsxS4P
— Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 13, 2022
