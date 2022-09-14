Britney Spears bursts into tears in dance video

Britney Spears burst into tears while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram just before she uploaded photos celebrating her estranged sons’ birthdays.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera 🥲 !!!” Spears captioned the video that left several fans concerned for her mental health. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!!”

She added, “Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”

The post didn’t seem out of the ordinary for the pop star, who frequently posts videos of herself busting a move on her social media. But upon twirling several times in the short clip, Spears began to crumble and started crying.

Despite claiming she wasn’t having a “breakdown,” several fans were left concerned for her well-being.

“This woman needs help before it’s too late,” one concerned fan commented on the post, adding, “if you love this woman stop encouraging this behavior.”

“Oh Brit. You really need help. And no I’m not a hater for saying that on the contrary we want her well being and she needs help processing her ordeal. I feel like she has no one,” a second person agreed.

“This is not normal behavior people… she has been through so much and clearly looks like she is about to lose it. This is sad 😢,” a netizen added.

But many fans praised Spears for showing her raw emotions and letting herself release her feelings.

“If we don’t release our tears they build up and are stored as pain. I am in awe of how you process your emotions so gracefully,” someone said.

“Crying is all about spiritual releasing and letting go. It’s a powerful form of healing my love. Keep healing. You are so admirable 💕,” another wrote.

Spears’ emotional post came hours before she shared a post to wish her estranged sons— Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — a happy birthday amid family tensions.

“Love you both so much!!!” she wrote in the post along with photos with her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She added, “These photos are from last year !!!”

Federline revealed the last month that their kids have chosen not seen their mother in months because they are embarrassed by the naked content she’s been posting on the internet since her conservatorship was terminated.





Their children notably did not attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

Spears’ emotional post also comes after backlash she received earlier this week for seemingly body-shaming Christina Aguilera and her dancers. She wrote in a post that she would have looked extremely small onstage if she’d had Aguilera’s dancers. Aguilera even unfollowed Spears following the drama.

The singer defended herself, saying she didn’t mean to be critical of people’s bodies.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” she insisted in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”