Britney Spears blasts mom Lynne over apology: 'Go f--k yourself'

Britney Spears told her mom, Lynne, to go “f–k” herself after she issued an apology to the pop star.

The “Toxic” singer reflected on the years of medical treatments and “psych ward” stays in a candid Instagram post in which she once again rejected her family’s act of atonement.

“For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” Britney kicked off her memo.

“As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses 😒 !!! I was the mother f–king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free 🇺🇸 !!!!” Britney continued.

The “Crossroads” star, 40, claimed that years would “go by” and her father Jamie Spears would still have her locked up.

“Not one mother f–king person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f–k yourself !!!” she concluded. “And to all the doctors for f–king with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f–king ass 😊 !!!!”

Britney’s caption sits alongside a quote from Rita Mae Brown that reads, “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory.”

The “Gimme More” performer’s rejection comes just days after Lynne publicly begged her daughter for forgiveness and to unblock her so they could talk.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote in an Instagram comment.

“I love you so much and miss you!” she continued, adding, “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

A source close to Lynne told Page Six exclusively that the Spears matriarch has been “trying, trying, trying to get in touch” with Britney over the phone and feels “helpless,” leaving her with “no choice but to resort to social media.”

However, a source close to Britney pointed out that despite Lynne’s “love,” she is still requesting more than $600,000 in legal fees from her daughter.

Britney has been speaking her truth since a Los Angeles judge terminated her conservatorship in November 2021, nearly five months after Britney claimed in court that Jamie, 70, had sent her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to go on tour.