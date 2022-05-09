CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set wedding date but teases ‘nobody will know until the day after’
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed they’ve finalised plans for their wedding with a set date, but they’re not telling anyone when it is.
Sam, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday May 8, to share the exciting news, but stopped short of revealing when the exact date.
Uploading a snap of Britney showing off her huge engagement ring to the camera while the pair share a kiss, Sam wrote on his Stories;
“Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.
“Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”
The Toxic singer, 40, then teased her followers with an image of the veil she intends to wear at the ceremony.
She took a snap of her cat Wendy among the accessory and wrote: “Introducing Wendy. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress.”
Spears, 40, has not divulged any further details herself. However, the pop icon may have dropped a big hint that the wedding will take place sooner rather than later – as the designs of her dress are well underway.
In November 2021, Spears announced that she had chosen longtime friend and iconic designer Donatella Versace to make her wedding dress.
Davido storms US for daughter’s fifth birthday party
Pop star Davido have stormed Atlanta, USA for his daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke’s fifth birthday party.
Videos from the event were uploaded on Instagram on Sunday.
In the video, Davido is seen getting decorated with beautiful colours on his face.
The proud father also posted a video of the celebrant’s mum who also painted her body.
Blogger Tunde Ednut also attended the party.
In his birthday message to Hailey, Davido described the his daughter as his twin as he prayed for her to be surrounded with love.
He wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke! May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things as we Celebrate you today and forever! I love you twin. #big5”
The singer had earlier hinted that he was leaving the country to celebrate with his daughter on her birthday.
Sharing a photo of a private jet, he wrote “I can never miss my daughter’s birthday for nothing. Hailey, we’re on the way.”
Davido welcomed Hailey in 2017, with his partner at that time, Amanda, and named their child after his mother, Veronica.
The singer has two other kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, from his previous relationships.
The real reason you don’t see Halima Abubakar in films anymore
Actress Halima Abubakar has said she stop featuring in many movies because of the sex-for-roles demand .
The 36-year-old said this on Twitter on Saturday as she returned to the social media platform.
Halima also claimed she started to produce movies herself because filmmakers wanted to have sex with her in exchange for movie roles.
“I left Twitter not Nollywood. I produce my own movies.i no get strength for sex,” she began.
“Taking a break is necessary. I have won all. I won’t be too hungry to ass lick, or belong to a group,” the White Hunters star continued.
“Like I said before,I don’t have filter.i say the truth..I mean that’s me,” Halima concluded.
Another MC Oluomo’s daughter graduates from US university
Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, one of the daughters of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has bagged a degree in Psychology from Albany State University in the United States.
MC Oluomo who excitedly shared the news on Facebook page wrote;
Alihamdulilah. Your Life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfilling your purpose and potential. My daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, is a proud graduate of Albany State University. She bagged a major in Psychology.
I am indeed happy and proud as a father. I am also grateful to God for the completion of her higher education. May we all enjoy the fruit of our labour and may Almighty Allah keep guiding our children. Amin.
Congratulations again my darling daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya @adijat__a
In the last three years, seven children of MC Oluomo have graduated from various universities in the US.
In 2019, his twins, boy and girl, graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia.
In December 2020, Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya bagged a degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University .
In May, 2021, Abisola Akinsanya graduated with an associate from Clayton State University.
In December of that year, another set of twin children also graduated from universities in US. Kehinde bagged a degree in Healthcare Management from Albany State University while Taiye, on her part, bagged a Bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University, New York.
Oluomo, who maintains a second home in Atlanta, often shuttles between the U.S. and Nigeria.
