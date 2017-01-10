British man, 20, officially announce he is pregnant

A 20-year-old transgender in Britain named Hayden Cross young man has become the first in Britain to reveal he is pregnant.

Currently, four months pregnant, Cross had reportedly already started transitioning into a man when he chose to have a baby after tracking down a sperm donor via Facebook.

The young transgender, who was born as a female but legally a male, plans to complete his gender transition – including surgery to remove his ovaries after giving birth, The Sun UK reported.

He also revealed that for his child’s sake he intend to stay single for a while.

While speaking to The Sun, Cross hope on becoming a father even with the uneasy physical changes.

“I was happy but I also knew it would be backtracking on my transition. It is a very female thing to carry a baby and it goes against everything I feel in my body. I wanted the kid now so that I can have the transition before I get old.” He said.