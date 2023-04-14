Friday, April 14, 2023
British Govt declines comment on Obi’s detention at Heathrow airport

By Ibrahim Lateef
British Govt Declines Comment On Obi’s Detention By UK Immigration
Peter Obi

The British government has declined to comment on the detention and interrogation of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded 2023 elections, Peter Obi, by British immigration officials.

Obi was detained last week  at the Heathrow airport in London over a case of duplicated identity.

When contacted on the matter, the British High Commission in Abuja said it does not comment on personal matters, according to the head of the Media Unit, Dean Hurlock.

“The British High Commission is aware of media reports around the LP presidential candidate in the past few days. But in line with the Commission’s policy, we don’t comment on individual cases,” Hurlock said.

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria has denied news making the rounds that it intervened in the detention ordeal of Obi in London.

