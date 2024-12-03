



A journeyman boxer with 121 defeats on his record has issued a fierce rebuttal of his critics, taking a leaf from Tyson Fury’s book by calling them ‘big stiff dossers’. Dale Arrowsmith has only ever won six fights but continues to jump in the ring on a regular basis. He has faced 25 opponents in the last 12 months, losing to every single one apart from a hard-fought draw against Gabriel Marsh. The 30-year-old is one of many journeyman boxers, the unsung heroes of the sport who face young up-and-coming prospects to boost their professional records and give them valuable experience. Arrowsmith’s own record of six victories, five draws and 121 defeats was recently noticed by former Olympic boxer Jamel Herring, who brutally mocked him with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Herring shared a screenshot of Arrowsmith’s profile on BoxRec alongside the caption: “I need to have a talk with my UK family. In the States, you get a cut and you’re out for two months. “And forget a stoppage, might not see you for the rest of the year. It takes a lot to get in that ring, but what’s the motivation here?!” Arrowsmith was quick to hit back at Herring and the rest of his critics with a stern message, replying: “I’ll fight any man born from his mother, and twice on a Sunday. You’re all big stiff dossers.” He went on to explain that despite having eight stoppage losses on his record, none of them involved him being knocked unconscious. “I haven’t been knocked out at all,” he added. “I’ve been stopped twice with cuts, once with an ear drum perforation and five times stopped standing by the referee.”

Journeyman boxers continue to play a hugely important role in the sport, with many world champions having started out by recording wins over fighters like Arrowsmith. Jamie Speight, who retired with a professional record of 15 victories and 46 defeats, previously offered a fascinating insight into the life of a journeyman. “You’ll hear people say that boxing is the most corrupt sport on the planet and that’s one of the truest statements ever made,” he told Elephant Sport. “I’ve had promoters tell me: ‘Don’t beat this kid, move him round, don’t beat him, don’t hurt him’. You’re actually given instruction on what to do and what not to do. “More often than not, if you’re ringside for one of my fights, you’ll hear me speaking to my opponent. I’ll be saying: ‘Tuck that left hand up a bit more, don’t do that, don’t do this’, and try and give them advice as the best time to learn is on the job.”





