Born in Hungary, Bugner relocated to Britain in 1956 when his family escaped following the Soviet invasion of his home country. Despite losing his debut fight to Paul Brown in 1967, Bugner bounced back to defeat Henry Cooper and clinch the British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight titles in 1971.

Former British heavyweight boxing champion Joe Bugner has sadly died at the age of 75. Bugner, who stepped into the ring professionally 83 times, faced off against boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Frank Bruno during his illustrious career. His final bout was in 1999, when he hung up his gloves with a record of 69-13-1.

In 1973, Bugner journeyed to Las Vegas to challenge Ali, suffering a 12-round decision loss before facing Frazier in London just five months later. Bugner was knocked down on his way to another decision loss.

However, Bugner managed to rack up another eight consecutive victories before squaring off against Ali once more, this time for the heavyweight world title in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. Yet again, Bugner was defeated on points, this time over 15 rounds.

Following this, Bugner announced his retirement from boxing but made a swift return to the domestic scene within months, reclaiming the British championship by defeating Richard Dunn. He then suffered losses to two other boxing greats, Ron Lyle and Earnie Shavers.

In 1987, he faced Bruno in a Battle of Britain but was stopped in the 10th round at White Hart Lane.

Bugner concluded his career with a six-win streak, briefly holding the title of Australian heavyweight champion after relocating to the country in 1986 and obtaining citizenship.

The British Boxing Board of Control expressed their sorrow in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia. The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”