Britain plans to make El-Rufai Vice-President if Buhari dies- Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, will become vice-president “when President Muhammadu Buhari is declared dead”.

Fani-Kayode, took to his Twitter account Friday morning, to state this in reaction to the visit of former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, to El-Rufai this week.

He wrote: “When Buhari is declared dead the plan is for Osinbajo to appoint Nasir El Rufai as his VP. Tony Blair has come to Kaduna to convey British approval of that plan. El Rufai is slotted to take over from Osinbajo in 2019 but God will shock them. When will the Brits leave us alone?

“When will they stop manipulating us and interfering in our affairs? The blood of the Christians and Shiite Muslims of S. Kaduna speaks against El Rufai and the Buhari admin. Their time is over and their power is broken. The Lord shocked Buhari. He will shock this lot too