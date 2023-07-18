‘Bring Back Buhari’, Twitter users knock Tinubu over fuel price hike

The adjustment of the petrol pump price by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to N617 per litre has sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians.

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, has increased to N617 per litre in the nation’s capital and N620 in Kano.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has defended the hike, which it attributed to market forces.

This development, however, has brought about intense debate amongst citizens, with many voicing their concerns and frustrations over the rise.

While some Nigerians express their dissatisfaction with the government of President Bola Tinubu, others said they were organizing rallies and peaceful protests to call on the government to address the issue and stabilize fuel prices.

Below are some the reactions that have trailed the development:

Tweeting via @abdulrauf_abu, one Abdularauf Abu Daura, said: “his is really getting out of hand, why can’t FG use that 500b for palliative to pay the subsidy, I think bringing back the fuel subsidy will be much more better than 8k.”

@vikturino said: “What’s NLC/TUC doing about implementation of increment in workers wages and palliatives. Hmmmm.”

@Queentee_E: “May we not see shege banza o, me that depends on fuel😩,I stopped using @IkejaElectric at work bcos of inconsistency and fraudulent billings.”

@StephenSule11: “Will this new price still favour agbadorians? There are always consequences for bad choices. We could have collectively rejected a continuation of APC govt, but some thought it was best to emphasize tribal/religious supremacy.”

@abdullmaikusa_: “understand that the recent pump price increase will have a significant impact on the masses. It’s unfortunate that people will have to suffer the consequences of this development.”

@Singularity_icp: “NIgerians are suffering despite having in abundant all it takes to produce fuel at a cheaper rate. However, the high cost of fuel persists, burdening the citizens. This situation is further exacerbated by the inconsistent power supply, which adds to their hardships. Additionally.”

@Frankech777: “Palliative announced when fuel was 450 per litre. Palliative is yet to be paid and fuel is already 617 per litre.”

@afekhadeh: “This is outrageous! The ever increasing prices of essential goods and services in Nigeria are putting so much pressure on we the masses finances. The government needs to do something about it fast.”

@Deshysmalls: “Petrol is not cheap in every country without subsidy, but those countries enjoy stable power supply so people only worry about fuelling their cars. In Nigeria, people & businesses fuel cars & generators. Electricity tariff has also increased, while we hardly have stable supply.”

@alamin_ghost: “Anyone who says that this unrealistic fuel price spike is for the betterment of Nigeria or Nigerians deserves serious beating ! How can we be buying petrol at 617 per liter that’s insane. Tinubu might just be worse than buhari.”

@AbRaheemmuhd: “You voted because of tribe and religion. Now both you and I are buying fuel at the same price because the only language and religion the fuel attendants understand is Money. I know tomorrow you will still repeat the same mistake because you are a Nigerian anyways!”

Tweeting via @Waspapping, a social media user posted the picture of Buhari and captioned it: “’Bring this man back!”