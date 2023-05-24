Brighton 1-1 Manchester City: Julio Enciso scores stunning equaliser to seal Europa League place

Teenagers have scored 11 Premier League goals for Brighton this season, two more than the other 19 teams combined

Brighton’s Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as the Seagulls confirmed Europa League qualification with an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland’s assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.

The Seagulls deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso’s stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City’s 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season’s Europa League group stage.

Brilliant Brighton secure sixth

Brighton were good value for their point and on another day could have handed City their first defeat since 5 February.

Danny Welbeck struck the crossbar direct from a free-kick in the 19th minute, while Kaoru Mitoma bundled home from a corner after 31 minutes only to see his goal rightly ruled out for the ball hitting his arm.

Enciso’s leveller was brilliant. The Paraguayan midfielder capitalised on City’s defenders backing away and sweetly stuck the ball into the top-right corner to net his fourth goal since joining the Sussex club in January.

The hosts continued to push with Welbeck having a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

And after the restart City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega did well to keep out both Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, while Pervis Estupinan fired a long-range effort narrowly wide.

Brighton’s 20 shots was the most the Citizens have faced in the league this season.Roberto de Zerbi’s side travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday, safe in the knowledge they have already achieved the club’s highest ever top-flight finish.