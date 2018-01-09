Bride serves husband with rat poison two weeks after wedding

A teenage bride, Sadiya Umar has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband Umar Sani to death two weeks after their wedding.

The incident happened at Yakasai Quarters of Kano metropolis last Thursday.

Late Umar Sani was suspected to have been killed by rat poison served in his meal by his wife Sadiya on Thursday last week but died a day after at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Public Relations Officer, Kano state police Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majiya disclosed in a telephone interview that the woman was arrested on Monday, two days after she evaded arrested.

Majiya said ‘’three relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday’’ stressing that “after the Police received the report on the incident, they went to the deceased matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters to effect arrest, but found that the bride had run away until yesterday when she was eventually arrested’’.

The PPRO said the woman had already been handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation. He further confirmed the burial of the remains of the late husband.