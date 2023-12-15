Brentford suffer huge injury blow as Bryan Mbeumo undergoes operation

Brentford will be without Bryan Mbeumo for three months after the forward was forced to undergo an operation on an ankle injury.

Mbeumo picked up the injury during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton last week, with the Cameroonian forced to depart after just 40 minutes.

Thomas Frank initially hoped the forward would be out for a few weeks but scans have forced the 24-year-old to undergo surgery to correct the issue.

The time out will also mean that Mbeumo will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, due to start in mid-January.

‘[He’s had an] operation today in the ankle,’ head coach Frank confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of Brentford’s game against Aston Villa.

‘Out for 12 weeks. Bryan is a positive guy. Everyone that gets a setback, it’s always tough to take but he will come back stronger.’

With Mbeumo on the sidelines and Ivan Toney still suspended, Neal Maupay is likely to lead the line.

The Frenchman has scored twice in his five league starts since his return to the club in the summer.

Mbeumo had started the season in fine form, notching up seven goals and four assists in his 15 appearances.

His presence had covered superbly in the absence of Toney who is still unavailable until January due to his gambling ban.

Frank’s side face a tricky task at the weekend as they host in-form Aston Villa who moved up into third with their 1-0 win against Arsenal last weekend

Brentford have lost four of their last five league games after suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United last time out.