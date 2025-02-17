Brendan Rodgers Urges Celtic To Be Bold Against Bayern Munich

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers urged his underdog side not to die wondering in Tuesday’s must-win Champions League second-leg away at Bayern Munich. Bayern are in the driver’s seat for a spot in the last 16 after a 2-1 win at Celtic Park on Wednesday. Under this season’s new Champions League format, Celtic made it out of the group stage for the first time since 2012-13, finishing 21st in the table. But their progress has come in spite of poor away form in Europe.

Two scoreless draws at Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb were bookended by thrashings at Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, with Celtic conceding 11 and scoring three.

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern may have struggled away in Europe this season, losing three of five, but are dominant at home.

Bayern have not lost in Munich in the Champions League since April 2021, a run of 20 games including battles against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the seasons they won the competition.

‘Bhoys, be humble’

After Saturday’s 3-0 controlled demolition of third-placed Dundee United, Celtic have a 13-point lead atop the Scottish Premiership table.

Matches against Europe’s best have however spotlighted the gulf in quality Rodgers’ ‘Bhoys’ must overcome should they progress further in the Champions League.

Wednesday’s loss to Bayern was Celtic’s first defeat on home soil in 33 games dating back to December 2023, once more highlighting the scope of the challenge on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Rodgers praised his side’s “mentality and focus” as they continued to develop and improve on the European stage.

“We’ve made great strides this season from last season in the competition.

“We’ve been competitive. I wanted us to show our level throughout the competition and we’ve done that.”

Bayern were in control for the first 70 minutes on Wednesday but late lapses in concentration allowed Celtic to cut the deficit through Daizen Maeda, giving them hope.

With away goals no longer worth more, Celtic need a one-goal win to take the game to extra time — or a two-goal win to progress.

“Whatever happens on Tuesday, the guys can be really proud of what they’ve achieved and can look to build on that.

“We always want to keep our boldness, but our humility is important as well. We understand the size of the task, but we want to go and give the best we possibly can.

“We’re in a really good place, I think it’s an exciting challenge for us in Munich and a big opportunity for us.”

Another side of Bayern

Like Celtic, Bayern are also well ahead in their domestic league.

After an uncharacteristically defensive performance in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at defending champions Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern sit eight points clear with 12 games to play.

While Vincent Kompany’s men failed to register a shot on target in a half of football for the first time since at least 1992, when the stat was first recorded, the dogged effort showed Bayern have the steel to grind out a result when needed.

“How can I be disappointed?” Kompany asked in a post-match interview on Saturday, adding “we just came back from a fantastic result in Glasgow and Leverkusen far outpace a lot of the competition in the Bundesliga.

“Of course we will look to learn from this game. But we have been so, so, dominant on so many occasions this season it was good to see this side of the team as well.”

Such is Bayern’s relentless will to win that playing for a draw would normally be viewed critically in Munich.

But this version of Bayern, stung by last season’s failure to win a trophy for the first time in 11 years, seem to have a new-found appreciation of winning ugly, making Celtic’s task even more challenging on Tuesday.

