Breakup texts that’ll put an end to a relationship
Breaking up with your partner can be a tough task. Not knowing what to say and how to express yourself while breaking up is a common issue that most people face.
And so, long before we know it, breaking up over text has taken precedence over everything else. Some consider it disrespectful while others think it’s a clean and quick way to break up with someone.
If you’re one of the people who think the latter, then these breakup texts will help you end your relationship the way you want it.
1.When the dates didn’t go well
“I’m sorry but I didn’t really like the dates we went on. I didn’t feel a connection but I wish you the best.” This is a good way to keep it simple, to the point, without being much hurtful.
2. When you both have been texting for some time now
If you both have been texting back and forth but if you’re no longer interested in that person, then you can simply tell, “I know we have been texting each other quite a lot and while getting to know each other through texts is a good thing, I don’t feel it’s a good time for me. It was fun talking to you.”
3. When a kind message does the trick
A genuine text can always set the tone for your current and future relationships. Having good relations with everybody is a good way to avoid failure. So, something like, “I think we are yet to meet our soulmates. I know there is someone else for you and I’m sure you will be very happy when you meet them. I feel I’m just not the one.”
4.When you’ve been in a casual relationship
“It has been fun hanging around with you, but I am not really sure where this is going. It was good while it lasted.” A simple text like this can be quite to the point and do the job quickly. Since casual relationships don’t include intimacy, it’s relatively easier to break off.
5.When your partner’s behaviour isn’t worth it
“I am sorry but we cannot continue seeing each other because I tried telling you how your behaviour wasn’t appropriate that day. If you cannot correct your behaviour, then it’s not on me to handle or fix that.” Keeping boundaries and adhering to them, is a safety net that you should have.
Foods that are most likely to cause acne
Certain eating habits, high levels of stress and exposure to pollution are among the greatest factors associated with acne, researchers say.
They studied links to acne in more than 6 700 people from six countries in Europe and the Americas. The analysis showed that many more people with acne consume dairy products each day than those without acne – 48.2% versus 38.8%.
Pollution and stress
The same was true for soda, juices or syrups (35.6% versus 31%); pastries and chocolate (37% versus 27.8%); as well as other sweets (29.7% versus 19.1%).
The study also found that 11% of acne sufferers consume whey proteins compared to 7% of those without acne. And 11.9% of acne sufferers use anabolic steroids versus 3.2% of others.
Exposure to pollution and stress was also more common among people with acne, and they were also more likely to use harsh skin care practices.
The findings reflected an association with acne, but not a cause-and-effect link. The study was scheduled to be presented at a meeting of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), in Madrid.
Lead author Dr Brigitte Dreno, head of dermatology at University Hospital of Nantes in France, noted that acne is one of the most common reasons people see a dermatologist.
Reducing impact of exposome
“Its severity and response to treatment may be influenced by internal and external factors, which we call the exposome,” Dreno said in a meeting news release. “For the first time, this study allows us to identify the most important exposome factors relating to acne from patient questioning prior to any treatment prescription.”
Previous research has suggested that tobacco use is an acne trigger, but this study did not link tobacco with acne.
Acne affects about one in 10 people worldwide, and as many as 40% of adult women.
“Understanding, identifying and reducing the impact of exposome is important for an adequate acne disease management as it may impact on the course and severity of acne as well as on treatment efficacy,” said Dreno, who is also chair of the meeting’s Scientific Programming Committee.
Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Squats that are good for your bum
The human bum is one of the most attractive features in the body.
According to researcher Dr David Lewis, it is believed that our male ancestors developed a sexual attraction to women with big bums because it increased their chances of having offspring that would live long enough to pass on their DNA.
And according to Dr Kerri Johnson of the University of California LA, a leading specialist in the psychology of human attraction, women are unlikely attracted to the bum itself, but rather to how it enhances the male body movement.
It may be safe to say that we all love a great view from behind, that can be greatly attributed to squatting exercises.
According to Healthline, the type of squats you do can determine how great your bum looks.
And according to Byrdie publication, here are the types of squating exercises that will make your bum look good:
1. Basic Squats
You can do this with your body weight or hold some dumbbells and kettle bells by your side. The lower you go, the more you will activate your glutes.
2. Plie Squats
Also known as the sumo squat, you can do this wide-stance squat with your body weight, a dumbbell or kettle bell. You will feel your glutes activating, especially when you drop down low. As a bonus, you will also build strength in your legs, abs and hip flexors.
3. Goblet Squats
For this, hold a dumbbell or kettle bell near your chest as you squat. This will work your glutes as well as your quadriceps, hip flexors and hamstrings.
4. Overhead Squats
Holding a weight overhead will add a significant challenge to your glutes and core muscles. Keep this movement slow and controlled, pausing at the bottom to activate your glutes. It will also strengthen your hip flexors, quadriceps and upper body.
5. Jump Squats
This plyometric movement will recruit all the muscles in your glutes, legs and core. It is a great squat to finish off your workout, really exhausting the muscle for better results.
5 Facts about BONDAGE SEX you must know
Bondage sex which is widely known as BDSM is way more complicated and diffrerent from what you have probably assumed. Ever since the world got to see the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, the topic is definitely discussed more but it paints an untrue picture of the sexual act. There are several misconceptions about it which need to cleared so we bring to you 5 of those facts about bondage sex that you must know.
1. Full form of BDSM
Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism.
2. There is nothing wrong with people who practice it
There is nothing wrong with people who practice it
This is a misconception that got highlighted post the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Those who practice bondage sex are not mentally disturbed or whatever people tend to presume or judge. It does not come from abuse. It is in fact just one side of the coin when it comes to sexuality.
3. You can say NO
No, there is no such thing that you have to do it, once in it, you have to be totally into it. No! If you are uncomfortable, you can say ‘no’ to it. Also, it depends on what activities you are interested in when it comes to bondage sex. If you are uncomfortable, you can always say that and not do it. Your consent is important.
4. People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!
People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!
If you thought that bondage sex is what Christian Grey did in the movies, then you are misguided! People who practice it , themselves cringe at how the unhealthy relationship is portrayed and the scenes are very unrealistic. It is not abusive like that as per some people. But they do appreciate how the books made BDSM less stigmatized.
5. Doesn’t involve whips if you are not into it
Doesn't involve whips if you are not into it
If the thought of bondage sex reminds you of whips and chains then it is high time that you know the truth- it is not! Whips are involved only when you want them to be. It is all play not pain unless you want it a certain way. There are many facets to it.
These are just the basic facts. If you want to try it, do read thoroughly on it as all toys have their functions and there are some basic rules to them all, beginning with consent as the primary one!
